Smartphone Picture of the Week 08/01/2022 January 8, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media.

Liam Scorer

This week’s photograph is by Liam Scorer, taken using a Samsung Galaxy S8.

“I’m an amateur photographer who enjoys exploring Dartmoor and its beauty.

I was walking around Bellever Forest with my father and we came across the results of a logging operation that was underway at the time. I saw all these stacks of cut logs that were, just a few days previously, majestic tall trees that I would gawk at and wonder as to what wildlife could possibly be hiding amongst them.

The only editing that I did was to up the saturation a bit as well as add some vignette effect. This I believed allowed me to draw attention to the cut stumps and tree rings, the downing of a tree planted years ago now beginning its transformation into furniture.”

Instagram: @natural_scorer

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Further reading

Smartphone Picture of the Week 01/01/2022

Smartphone Picture of the Week 25/12/2021