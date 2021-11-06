Smartphone Picture of the Week 06/11/2021 November 6, 2021

Jason Smith

This week’s photograph is by Jason Smith, taken using a Xiaomi Mi 11.

Jason says, “I live in Kettering Northamptonshire and have been using a phone to take pictures for a while now, my current phone is a Xiaomi mi 11.

This picture was taken at Wicksteed Park. There is a train line used for the parks small train that goes through the park and I thought it would make an interesting shot.

The leading line of the track looked good going towards the tree line I turned my phone upside down so the sensor was closer to the ground. I made the picture black and white to bring out the highlights and details.

I have a dedicated Instagram account just for Xiaomi pictures: @xiaomi_shots1970”

