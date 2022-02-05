Smartphone Picture of the Week 05/02/2022 February 5, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media.

Sean Rhodes

This week’s smartphone photograph is by Sean Rhodes, using a Google Pixel 4A.

“I’m an *extremely* amateur photographer – I usually use a Lumix G9, but will always grab a few phone pictures too whenever I’m out and about (it’s easier than changing lenses in the rain 🤣).

I bought a Pixel 6 for the camera – but then dropped it off a set of concrete stairs whilst taking a photo of my dog – so back to the 4A for now!! This photograph was taken from the Long Mynd viewpoint.

I take photos purely for myself – I find taking the time to shoot (and the editing) to be kind of like a mindfulness meditation, just living in the now and concentrating on the task at hand rather than the ills of the world!”

Instagram: @sean.a.rhodes

Want the chance to be featured here on our website, e-newsletter and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Related Articles:

How to take better smartphone photos

Smartphone Picture of the Week 29/01/2022

Smartphone Picture of the Week 22/01/22