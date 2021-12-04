Smartphone Picture of the Week 04/12/2021 December 4, 2021

Stuie Walker

This week’s image is by Stuie Walker, taken using a Samsung Galaxy S9.

“I have featured a couple of times as picture of the week in the magazine but have only just caught on to the smartphone comp entry. I normally only take phone images for either social media posts or for reference. For this image, I didn’t know if I could achieve what I had in mind but thought if not I could go back with my main Fuji XT2.

Below is a screenshot of the image on the phone and the closest I could find to what I had in mind was an “evergreen” filter. From this I knew achieving what I was after in Lightroom would be pretty straight forward.

The image is of a local house which I have walked past for decades but it is only in winter that I would pass it in darkness. The road was recently resurfaced and the new yellow lines really made this window stand out with it`s light reflecting onto the tarmac. I am pleased with the result, even more so that I could use what I took on my phone without having to resort to another camera.”

Twitter: @StuieJWalker

Instagram: @Stuie.JW

