Smartphone Picture of the Week 01/01/2022 January 1, 2022

Sally Jex

This week’s photograph is by Sally Jex, taken using a Huawei P20.

“My photo was taken on Porthmeor Beach in St Ives. The wind was blowing a hooley, I was loving the clouds and the colour of the sea. I was concentrating on getting the waves that I actually got my feet wet!!

I mainly take landscape photos and anything else that catches my eye. I have recently been on holiday in Cornwall, where there are so plenty of opportunity to take photos.

This picture was taken using my Huawei P20, I also use Canon and Olympus camera’s, but this picture wasn’t planned so it was the camera on me at the time. I use Snapseed on my phone to edit, I don’t tend to take forever editing, just tweaking here and there.”

Instagram: @sallyjex1

