Smaller, more affordable Tamron 70-300mm lens for Sony E-mount September 25, 2020

Indie lens maker Tamron has announced a 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD lens for Sony E-mount cameras, which it claims is the world’s smallest and lightest 70-300mm glass, weighing 545g and measuring 148mm. The lens, which is smaller and more affordable than the Sony version, supports important Sony features such as Fast Hybrid AF, Eye AF, Direct Manual Focus and technology such as in-camera lens correction and camera-based firmware updates. Key specifications of the lens include 15 elements in 10 groups, a diaphragm with seven blades, a filter size of 67mm and moisture resistance along the lens barrel.

“In addition, the AF drive system incorporates the exceptionally quiet RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor,” says Tamron. “Because this lens is compatible with Sony camera features, including in body image stabilisation and Eye AF, you can enjoy comfortable, high-speed, high precision telephoto photography, even handheld.” The lens itself is not stabilised. The 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD goes onsale from October 29 for £649.99. Contact your local Tamron dealer

