Small, lightweight Fujifilm X-E4 adds tilting selfie screen January 27, 2021

Fujifilm has announced the latest edition in its X-E range of small, rangefinder style mirrorless cameras. Billed as the most portable model in the X-series line-up, it employs the same 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 as the firm’s flagship X-T4. It’ll be available from the start of March in black or silver for £799 body only, or £949 in a kit with the co-announced XF 27mm F2.8 R WR lens. The latter is a revamped version of the firm’s existing slimline 27mm lens, but now with an aperture ring and weather sealing.

Like previous X-E series models, the camera employs a corner-mounted electronic viewfinder. However its rear LCD is now tilting rather than fixed, and can be angled down for overhead shots, up for waist-level compositions, or face forwards for selfies and vlogging. Unlike the recent X-S10, it forgoes in-body image stabilisation to keep the size down, to just 121.3 x 72.9 x 32.7mm and 364g.

The classic, retro design takes its cues from the lovely fixed-lens X100V, with a much sharper-looking top-plate compared to its slightly nondescript predecessor, the X-E3. For changing exposure settings, analogue dials for shutter speed and exposure compensation are complemented by the aperture ring on XF lenses, while a small joystick on the back is used to position the focus area. It’s a neat pared-back design that looks like it should be a pleasure to use.

Like its siblings that use the same sensor and processor, the X-E4 offers phase detection autofocus across almost the entire frame, including face and eye detection and tracking. Its core specification includes ISO 160-12,800 as standard, expandable to ISO 80-51,200; shutter speeds up to 1/4000sec, or 1/32,000sec in silent electronic mode; and 8 frames per second continuous shooting that can be boosted as high as 30fps by using the electronic shutter and a 1.25x crop. Video can be recorded in 4K at 30fps, or Full HD at up to 240fps.

Users can expect the same excellent image quality as we’ve seen from the likes of the X-S10 and X-T4, with an extensive set of Fujifilm’s excellent Film Simulation colour modes available. However the X-E4 doesn’t gain the new Nostalgic Neg mode that’s on the medium-format GFX100S.

Matched accessories

Fujifilm has also announced an array of accessories that are designed to dress up the X-E4 and improve its handling. There’s a BLC-XE4 black leather half-case for £69.99, with a folding flap that allows access to the battery and SD card.

Meanwhile, the MHG-XE4 handgrip (£79.99) also adds an Arca Swiss tripod plate along the base, while the £59.99 TR-XE4 thumb rest slots onto the hot shoe to provide an improved hold. The latter will be available in black or silver, to match either camera body colour.