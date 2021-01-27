Fujifilm has announced the latest edition in its X-E range of small, rangefinder style mirrorless cameras. Billed as the most portable model in the X-series line-up, it employs the same 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 as the firm’s flagship X-T4. It’ll be available from the start of March in black or silver for £799 body only, or £949 in a kit with the co-announced XF 27mm F2.8 R WR lens. The latter is a revamped version of the firm’s existing slimline 27mm lens, but now with an aperture ring and weather sealing.

The X-E4 makes an especially portable package with the revised 27mm f/2.8 pancake lens

Like previous X-E series models, the camera employs a corner-mounted electronic viewfinder. However its rear LCD is now tilting rather than fixed, and can be angled down for overhead shots, up for waist-level compositions, or face forwards for selfies and vlogging. Unlike the recent X-S10, it forgoes in-body image stabilisation to keep the size down, to just 121.3 x 72.9 x 32.7mm and 364g.

Fujifilm has added a tilting rear screen that can be angled up, down or forwards

The classic, retro design takes its cues from the lovely fixed-lens X100V, with a much sharper-looking top-plate compared to its slightly nondescript predecessor, the X-E3. For changing exposure settings, analogue dials for shutter speed and exposure compensation are complemented by the aperture ring on XF lenses, while a small joystick on the back is used to position the focus area. It’s a neat pared-back design that looks like it should be a pleasure to use.

The back of the camera has a simple, pared-back control layout

Like its siblings that use the same sensor and processor, the X-E4 offers phase detection autofocus across almost the entire frame, including face and eye detection and tracking. Its core specification includes ISO 160-12,800 as standard, expandable to ISO 80-51,200; shutter speeds up to 1/4000sec, or 1/32,000sec in silent electronic mode; and 8 frames per second continuous shooting that can be boosted as high as 30fps by using the electronic shutter and a 1.25x crop. Video can be recorded in 4K at 30fps, or Full HD at up to 240fps.

Optional extras include a leather case and metal handgrip

Users can expect the same excellent image quality as we’ve seen from the likes of the X-S10 and X-T4, with an extensive set of Fujifilm’s excellent Film Simulation colour modes available. However the X-E4 doesn’t gain the new Nostalgic Neg mode that’s on the medium-format GFX100S.

Matched accessories

Fujifilm has also announced an array of accessories that are designed to dress up the X-E4 and improve its handling. There’s a BLC-XE4 black leather half-case for £69.99, with a folding flap that allows access to the battery and SD card.

The optional thumb rest slides onto the hot shoe, and should pair nicely with the handgrip

Meanwhile, the MHG-XE4 handgrip (£79.99) also adds an Arca Swiss tripod plate along the base, while the £59.99 TR-XE4 thumb rest slots onto the hot shoe to provide an improved hold. The latter will be available in black or silver, to match either camera body colour.