Singer Seal and Leica team up for special-edition Leica Q2

September 26, 2022

Leica has announced a new version of one of its most popular compact cameras. The Leica Q2 “Dawn” by Seal is a limited version – just 500 units are being made – and it’s retailing for £5.5k.

The special edition sports a redesigned cover, designed by Seal and made from high-end fabric. The strap comes embossed with a song lyric handwritten by Seal – the line in question is ‘You became the light on the dark side of me’, which is a line from perhaps Seal’s most famous song, 1994’s ‘Kiss From a Rose’.

Leica Q2 “Dawn” by Seal

The limited-edition strap. Image credit: Leica

It also comes with a signature scarf, designed by Seal and multimedia artist Annina Roescheisen. Each of the editions is also numbered from 1 to 500, making them unique.

Internally and functionally, the camera is identical to the vanilla version of the Leica Q2, a camera to which we gave high praise in our review. It’s still a winning combination of a fixed Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH optically-stabilised lens and a 47MP full-frame CMOS sensor.

Leica Q2 “Dawn” by Seal

From the top, the Leica Q2 “Dawn” by Seal looks more or less identical to the original.

Leica is of course no stranger to releasing limited-edition versions of its popular Q2. The Leica Q2 has previous been reissued in a ‘007 Edition’ to coincide with the release of No Time to Die, and a ‘Reportage’ version that was outfitted with Kevlar armour.

There have also been plenty of celebrity editions of other Leica cameras. The special-edition Leica M-P ‘Correspondent’ in conjunction with singer Lenny Kravitz sold for a whopping £18,000 back in 2015. More recently, there was the skateboard-inspired Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee covered in the famous Vans checkerboard pattern.

The Leica Q2 “Dawn” by Seal is available now at leica-camera.com, priced £5,550.

