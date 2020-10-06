Sigma sends two fps into space October 6, 2020

Sigma UK has sent a pair of its fp hybrid stills/video cameras into space, tied to a couple of weather balloons. The company teamed up with a company called Sent into Space – which describes itself as “the world’s leading space marketing company, specialising in space-themed marketing campaigns and publicity stunts.”

The cameras went as high as 100,000 feet and captured some impressive photos and 4K RAW video of Earth from its upper atmosphere. The lens attached to the fp was the 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art lens. Sigma claims this is “the first time a full-frame camera has captured stills and video from the upper atmosphere and we think this is the best quality video footage ever taken from this viewpoint.”

You can watch the full video here.

