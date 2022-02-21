Sigma reveals first-ever lenses for Fujifilm X-mount cameras February 21, 2022

Sigma has announced details of its first-ever lenses for Fujifilm X-mount cameras in the shape of three prime lenses – the 16mm F1.4 DC DN I Contemporary, the 30mm F1.4 DC DN I Contemporary and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN I Contemporary.

The lenses will be available from April 2022 and the news of their impending arrival comes in the wake of Sigma’s CEO Kazuto Yamaki confirming ‘at least one’ lens system mount would be launched in 2022. Yamaki made those remarks on a Q&A session after the 9 February 2022 release of the new Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN I Contemporary lens.

The only debate was about whether it would be Sigma lenses in the Fujifilm X-mount, the Canon RF-mount or the Nikon Z-mount that arrived first. Fujifilm is now confirmed as the first in that race, and Sigma has promised, ‘more lenses will be added to Sigma’s X-mount line-up in the future.’

The 16mm, 30mm and 56mm f1.4 fast aperture lenses are already available in Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, L-mount and Micro Four Thirds versions.

The official press release from Sigma is shown below:

SIGMA launches interchangeable lenses for Fujifilm X Mount cameras

SIGMA is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of interchangeable lenses for Fujifilm X Mount mirrorless cameras, bringing more choice to Fujifilm users. The first three lenses SIGMA is launching for this mount are those in its existing F1.4 DC DN trio, namely the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary.

These lenses are currently available in four other mounts – Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, Micro Four Thirds mount and L-Mount – with X Mount becoming the fifth. More lenses will be added to SIGMA’s X Mount lineup in the future. As a leading lens manufacturer, SIGMA continues to strive to meet the expectations of its customers with an expanded lineup of lenses and mounts for mirrorless cameras.

For detailed product information, please click on the links below:

SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Petal Type Lens Hood (LH716-01) supplied, Price: £359

16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – View Lens Info

SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Petal Type Lens Hood (LH586-01) supplied, Price: £289

30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – View Lens Info

SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Petal Type Lens Hood (LH582-01) supplied, Price: £379

56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – View Lens Info

Main specifications and features

Control algorithms including AF drive and communication speed optimisation have been developed specifically for X Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to supporting high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction (supported cameras only). The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

SIGMA’s Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary to Fujifilm X Mount.

For further information on the new lenses go to the SIGMA Corporation website.

