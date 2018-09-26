Sigma reveals the 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports and SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sport

Sigma Imaging has announced two new lenses in its Sports line: a new 70-200mm f/2.8 and a 10x zoom aimed at professionals.

The 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM incorporates 10 exclusive low dispersion glass elements – nine FLD and one ‘Special Low Dispersion (SLD) – to produce extremely high resolution, corner to corner, and a smooth natural bokeh effect.

Customisation is possible via an AF Function button that offers various functions. By selecting it from the menu on camera bodies, or using the optional Sigma USB dock it offers a range of functions. In addition, the tripod socket offers 90° click stops to ensure easier changes of shooting position from vertical to horizontal and vice versa. It can be attached directly to an Arca Swiss type clamp.

Together with the existing SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art and SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art lenses, the SIGMA 70–200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports completes the lineup of three F2.8 large-aperture zoom lenses, capable of covering focal lengths from 14mm to 200mm.

Specification

Lens Construction: 24 elements in 22 groups

Angle of view (35mm): 34.3°-12.3°

Number of diaphragm blades: 11 (rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture: F22

Minimum focusing distance: 120cm / 47.2in.

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:4.8| Filter size: ø 82mm

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø94.2mm x 202.9mm / ø 3.7in. x 8.0in.|Weight:1,805g / 63.7oz.

The 60-600mm f/2.8

The 60-600mm f/2.8 is the world’s first 10x zoom lens with a telephoto reach of 600mm. Offering the same level of high image quality as the SIGMA 150–600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports, this optic comprises 25 elements in 19 groups, including three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and one SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass element. Intelligent OS uses the latest algorithm to deliver an effective image stabilization of 4 stops, while an updated Hypersonic motor delivers fast, smooth AF.

The light weight of the lens is attributed to an innovative multi-material construction, including magnesium and a carbon-reinforced plastic compound.

Specification

Lens Construction: 25 elements in 19 groups

Angle of view (35mm): 39.6°-4.1°

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture: F22-32

Minimum focusing distance: 60-260cm / 23.6-102.4in.

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:3.3 (200mm)|Filter size: ø105mm

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø120.4mm x 268.9mm/ ø4.7in. x 10.6in.

Weight: 2,700g / 95.2oz.

Both lenses are available from xxx in Sigma, Canon EF and Nikon F mounts. Prices to be confirmed. Visit http://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/ for more info.