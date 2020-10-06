Sigma releases 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro October 6, 2020

Sigma has announced a brand-new version of one of its most popular lenses, with its latest 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro being specifically designed for use on full-frame mirrorless cameras. As such, it employs completely redesigned optics compared the firm’s current 105mm f/2.8 macro for DSLRs, which was a huge seller during lockdown. It’ll be made in Sony E and Leica L mounts. The new lens is designed first and foremost for high optical performance, as befits a member of the firm’s renowned Art line-up. Particular attention has been paid to combatting colour fringing at close focus distances due to longitudinal chromatic aberration. This has been achieved using a large, complex internal focus group, along with a super-low dispersion (SLD) glass lens in its 17-element, 11-group design. The optics have also been optimised to give attractive bokeh both in front of, and behind the subject, complemented by the use of an aperture diaphragm with nine rounded blades. At its minimum focus distance of 29.5cm, the lens achieves 1:1 magnification.

Useful features include a focus distance limiter switch, an aperture ring that can either be locked or de-clicked for video, and dust- and splash-proof construction. The lens measures 74mm in diameter and 133.6mm in length, weighs 715g, and accepts 62mm filters. The L-mount version is compatible with the firm’s 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, with which it will offer even higher levels of magnification. The Sigma 105mm F2.8 DG DN Macro is due on sale later this month for £699.99.