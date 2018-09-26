Sigma to launch full frame Foveon L mount camera

Sigma Imaging plans to introduce a full frame L mount mirrorless camera with a Foveon sensor, but will phase out the SA mount and end DSLR production

Sigma Imaging CEO Kazuto Yamaki yesterday announced some of the company’s plans as part of the new L mount alliance. Specifically, six points were revealed, the first of which was news of the development of a full frame mirrorless camera based around its unique Foveon sensor, using the Leica L mount. The camera will be revealed in 2019, possibly at the next Photokina show.

As for its existing SA mount DSLR camera range, this will be discontinued, though Mr Yamaki was keen to stress than existing users will still be supported with new SA mount lenses for the foreseeable future.

Two L mount adapters will be produced by Sigma, one converting the SA mount to the L mount, and the other for Canon EF lenses. These will be both be available next year.

Sigma will offer a mount conversion service to the L mount from next year, and it will also launch its own range of native L mount lenses next year too. Mr Yamaki stated that 14 lenses, ranging from the 14mm f/1.8 to the 135mm f/1.8, (all of the images in the slide shown below) will be launched in the L mount during 2019.