Sigma announces fp firmware update

Sigma has released firmware version 2.0 for its fp, the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera.

While many of the tweaks are to do with video recording, such as the addition of HDR movie shooting, some also pertain to stills photography (the camera is very much marketed as a stills/video hybrid). “Acting on feedback from fp users, the update includes a range of new features,” said Sigma UK’s Tim Berry. “It enhances the camera’s functionality and ease of operation, and it fixes some bugs.”

Key changes include:

* Support for still capture during live view and movie shooting in Cine mode

* Support for still image capture from movie files (CinemaDNG, MOV)

* Support for still and movie shooting in Director’s Viewfinder mode

* Improved AF performance

* Improved accuracy with evaluative exposure metering

* Improved image quality (we will evaluate this as soon as we can)

To find out more click here. The download is available here.