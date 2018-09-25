Sigma announces 56mm f/1.4 DC DN for Micro Four Third and E mount mirrorless cameras

Sigma has launched a third addition to its f/1.4 aperture Contemporary series for Sony E and Micro Four-Thirds. The 56mm f/1.4 DC DN joins the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN and 30mm f/1.4 DC DN and is claimed to be the smallest mid-tele lens in its class.

Despite its compact size, Sigma claims that the image quality will rival that of the company’s Art lenses. The incorporation of an SLD glass element distortion and axial colour aberration. The use of a stepping motor helps ensure smooth and quiet autofocusing for video shooting. Other features include a dust and splash-proof design, and a 9-bladed diaphragm for pleasing bokeh.

It will be available from November at a Euro price of €429. No UK price has been released yet. Visit http://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses for more information.

Specification

Lens Construction: 10 elements in 6 groups

Angle of view (APS-C): 28.5°

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture: F16

Minimum focusing distance: 50cm / 19.7in.

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:7.4

Filter size: ø 55mm

Dimensions (diameter x length): ø66.5mm x 59.5mm / ø2.6in. x 2.3in.| Weight: 280g/ 9.9oz.