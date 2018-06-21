Sigma 85mm f/1.4 Art DG HSM Sony E-mount sample image gallery

The Sigma 85mm f/1.4 Art DG HSM was launched in 2017, but with the new Sony E-mount version now available we couldn't resist taking some sample images to find out how it performs with the Sony A7R III. View a gallery of shots, including links to full-size images below

Earlier this year, Sigma announced that seven of their highly-acclaimed Art prime lenses would be made in Sony E-mount to support the popular demand of Sony’s full-frame A7-series cameras.

The first of these lenses to be made available are the 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art (£799), 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art (£749) and 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art (£1199), which will be closely followed by the 20mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art (£859), 24mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art (£799), 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art (£1679) and 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art (£1,399).

Although the new lenses share the same optical design as Sigma’s previous Art lenses for Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, the seven optics feature a newly developed control algorithm. This is claimed to optimise the autofocus drive and maximise the data transmission speed. Furthermore, the lenses have been designed to work with Sony’s high-speed autofocus modes, including Continuous AF (AF-C) and the company’s excellent Eye AF feature.

The first Sigma E-mount sample to arrive at the AP office was the 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art. The selection of sample images below were taken with the lens coupled to the Sony A7R III. Simply click on where it says ‘view the full-size image here’ to inspect the photographs in closer detail.

All images are Copyright Amateur Photographer magazine.