Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport sample image gallery

We've been testing the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport - the company's latest telephoto zoom in its Global Vision series. View a gallery of shots, including links to full-size images below

Last year, Sigma introduced five new Global Vision lenses into its lineup and one of these was the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport. This lens replaces the Sigma’s APO 70-200mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM from 2010 and joins Sigma’s extensive range of Global Vision lenses as the company’s flagship telephoto lens in the Sport series. Other lenses in Sigma’s Sport series that we’ve reviewed in the past include the Sigma 60-60mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sport, Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sport and the colossal Sigma 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM Sport.

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport is available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts for £1,349 and is a less expensive alternative to other popular 70-200mm full frame lenses from Canon, Nikon and Sony. The lens can also be used with Sony E-mount cameras, but this does require a lens adapter such as Sigma’s MC-11 adapter (£199) to be fitted between the lens and camera body.

Our selection of sample images below were taken with the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport coupled to the Canon EOS R via the EF-EOS R mount adapter. AP are also grateful to Caterham Cars for supplying our test subject.

A full breakdown of the lens, including our verdict, can be found by reading our Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport review.

All images are Copyright Amateur Photographer magazine.