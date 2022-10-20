Shotkit survey: mirrorless cameras more popular than DSLRs among photographers October 20, 2022

A Shotkit survey asking 1,000 amateur and professional photographers what camera they use has found that mirrorless cameras are more popular than DSLRs among both professionals and amateurs. In both instances, more than half preferred mirrorless cameras.

Why? Portability, better autofocus, and in-body stabilisation are key reasons. However, where DSLRs did win out according to those surveyed was in their superior lens selection. That and photographers finding the switch to a mirrorless system too expensive. Read our article pondering the DSLR vs Mirrorless: Which is Best? debacle to find out more.

Not surprisingly, Nikon and Canon cameras were in the lead brand-wise for professional photographers and amateur photographers respectively but specifically, the Sony A7III was the most favoured.

You can find the rest of the findings of Shotkit’s gear survey here. See below for a summary and a very nice infographic with the rest of the information.

From Shotkit:

Shotkit survey key findings:

1. Mirrorless cameras are more popular than DSLR cameras for professional photographers. 63% of professional photographers use a mirrorless camera, while 36% of them use a DSLR camera. Only 1% use both.

2. Mirrorless cameras are more popular than DSLR cameras for amateur photographers too (but not by much). 54% of amateur photographers use a mirrorless camera, while 46% of them use a DSLR camera.

3. The most common reason why professional photographers use mirrorless cameras is that they are smaller and lighter. The second most common reason was that they offer better autofocus.

4. The most common reason why amateur photographers use mirrorless cameras is that they are smaller and lighter. The second most common reason was that they offer in-body stabilization.

5. Nikon is the most popular camera brand used by professional photographers. 31% of professionals use Nikon, closely followed by Canon (28%) and Sony (20%).

6. Canon is the most popular camera brand used by amateur photographers. 27% of amateurs use Canon, closely followed by Nikon (25%) and Sony (16%).

7. The Sony A7 III is the most popular camera used by professional photographers. 7% of pros use the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera, with the Canon R6 mirrorless camera and Nikon D750 DSLR camera coming in joint 2nd and 3rd.

8. The Alpha A7 III and the Nikon D850 are the most popular cameras used by amateur photographers. One is a mirrorless camera and the other is a DSLR.

9. Professional photographers like to use the Sony a7III for their personal photography pursuits too. The Fujifilm X-T3 and Nikon D850 are also popular choices.

10. The most common reason why both amateur and professional photographers use DSLR cameras is due to the superior lens selection. The second most common reason was that switching to the mirrorless system is too expensive.

What are the best small mirrorless cameras?

What are the best value DSLRs?

