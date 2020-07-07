Shock-resistant new SSD

A lot of photographic accessories can challenge the wallet in these economically uncertain times, but storage remains relatively cheap, and you can get a lot of bang for your buck. Reliable storage isn’t something you want to skimp on, either, as losing images can be devastating – and also very expensive if you are a professional. If you still prefer a physical storage device to signing up for a cloud account, Lexar, has announced the SL200 portable SSD which, the company claims, offers respectable read speeds of up to 550MB/s and write speeds of 400MB/s.

It is also tough, being drop-, shock-, vibration-resistant, and offers security based on 256-bit AES encryption. The neat looking unit connects via a USB Type-C port, and the package includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-C and USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable and three-year limited warranty. The Lexar SL200 costs €89.99 for the 512GB unit or €159.99 for the 1TB option. Full details here.