Sharpen your photography skills

All serious photographers need to keep improving their skills and gaining new ones, and top photography course provider, Udemy, is offering some great training to help you stay fresh, creative and motivated. The three courses below cover a range of popular genres and are led by some of the biggest names in the photography business, who are also inspiring teachers.

The first course is the Ultimate Fashion Photography Masterclass: Your 2018 Guide, led by Rob Woodcox. Rob has worked with major clients such as Capitol Records and 500px, and his images have been published in magazines and media outlets all over the world. Key elements include:

Learning how to work with off-camera lights

Capturing photos in-camera that require less post processing

Directing models in a unique way that evokes emotion

Directing a team of creatives such as hair and makeup artists to achieve strong final images

Mastering colour and tone, and finalising images in Photoshop in a way that stands out

Presenting a complete editorial set of images for client delivery or publication

This course is full of exercises where you’ll practice your camera techniques, work with new models, and brush up on your Photoshop skills. You’ll also get lots of priceless personal insight from Rob, who has taught over 75 workshops in five continents, to help you build your photographic career.



Another great course to consider is the Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Photography Entrepreneurship, led by celebrated street photographer and online marketer/influencer, Eric Kim. It’s a great opportunity to learn Eric’s secrets for successfully monetising your passion for photography, and learning the fundamentals of branding, social media marketing and monetisation strategy. Key elements include:

Building a loyal following of “true fans” who will support you and regularly buy your products and services

Standing out as a unique voice and creating your own personal brand and personality to differentiate yourself from the competition

Creating a photography business plan and identifying your income and expenses

Discovering your strengths and talents by cross-pollinating them in your own mind-map

Building your own photography website and platform, and mastering the fundamentals of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) to dominate your niche on Google.

Eric’s course also flags up the pitfalls that beginner entrepreneurs need to avoid, why you must you charge premium prices for your services and how to get more comfortable with taking risks.



Last but not least is the Beginner’s Guide to Classic Portrait Photography, led by the Snapchick, aka Brittany Leigh. Portraits have been one of the most popular subjects for photographers since the very first cameras appeared, and this innovative course gives a gentle entry into this complex topic. It begins with a primer on basic photography concepts and gear, before moving into specifics for portraiture, such as gear choice, settings, editing, and working with your subject. Key elements of this course include:

Mastering the elements of achieving a classic portraits

Posing and communicating with your subject more effectively

Creating an efficient and welcoming portrait-session process for clients or friends

Enhancing a portrait with editing skills

Mastering exposure, aperture, shutter speed, ISO and focusing, along with the appropriate settings for different situations

Identifying the pros and cons of various camera gear and shoot locations

For more information on the wide range of courses offered by Udemy, click here.