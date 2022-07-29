See the stunning winning images in the 2022 World Sports Photography Awards July 29, 2022

A stunning image that captured the moment tennis superstar Naomi Osaka gently removed a butterfly from her dress has won photographer David Gray the third edition of World Sports Photography Awards.

Taken by sports photographer Gray at the 2021 Australian Open, the photograph reveals a delicate moment that reflects the beauty and power within sport.

Speaking about the winning image World Sports Photography Awards co-founder, Simon Burton, said, ‘This is a breath-taking image. Sports Photography captures special moments and tells unique stories, but most of all it draws you in and reveals the unexpected. It forces you to look again and reconsider.’

The overall winning image was selected from 24 winning images across the categories that included American Football, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Football and many more.

Over 7,000 images

More than 7,000 images were submitted into the awards from professional sports photographers around the world to the only global awards for sports photography.

The World Sports Photography Awards are entered by the world’s best sports photographers and are judged by leading figures from the worlds of sport, media, brand and creative.

Designed to recognise and celebrate incredible sports images, and the photographers who take them, the World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.

Sophie Collins, chief marketing officer at awards sponsors MPB, said, ‘As a judge, and as a sponsor of the 2022 World Sports Photography Awards I was incredibly impressed by the quality of this year’s entries. Photography captures a moment in time, the emotion, the ups and downs. It tells a story that has the power to change how the viewer feels and inspires them. It was great to see some new faces in the ‘Pro’ space being shortlisted too, the bar has definitely been raised for next year!’

You can view the winning images from all 24 categories of the 2022 World Sports Photography Awards below…

American Football category

Gold Award Winner: Dustin Satloff

Aquatic category

Gold Award Winner: Ian MacNicol

Athletics category

Gold Award Winner: Samuel Barnes

Baseball category

Gold Award Winner: Abbie Parr

Basketball category

Gold Award Winner: Kevin Jairaj

Boxing category

Gold Award Winner: Richard Pelham

Cricket category

Gold Award Winner: Muhammad Arbaz

Cycling category

Gold Award Winner: Ashley & Jered Gruber

Equestrian category

Gold Award Winner: Mike Egerton

Football category

Gold Award Winner: Eloisa Sanchez de Alba

Formula 1 category

Gold Award Winner: Clive Rose

Golf category

Gold Award Winner: Richard Heathcote

Gymnastics category

Gold Award Winner: Ashley Landis

Ice Hockey category

Gold Award Winner: Bruce Bennett

Martial Arts category

Gold Award Winner: John Barry

Motor Sports category

Gold Award Winner: Marian Chytka

Other category

Gold Award Winner: Isaac Julián Morillas Sánchez

Racquet Sports category

Gold Award Winner: Donald Miralle

Rugby category

Gold Award Winner: Steve Haag

Tennis category

Gold Award Winner: David Gray

Urban & Extreme category

Gold Award Winner: Morgan Treacy

Venues & Views category

Gold Award Winner: Mark Edward Harris

Water category

Gold Award Winner: Morgan Treacy

Winter Sports category

Gold Award Winner: Joel Marklund

World Sports Photography Awards – find out more

The World Sports Photography Awards unlock the amazing power of sports imagery through the story-telling power of competition.

To find out more and view more of the silver and bronze runners-up images go to the World Sports Photography Awards website.

