See the stunning winning images from the International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2022 competition June 28, 2022

Jatenipat Ketpradit of Thailand has won the second International Portrait Photographer of the Year competition, which was open to amateur and pro photographers across the world, with his portfolio of images of tribes.

Jatenipat Ketpradit’s portfolio was chosen after the top four portfolios across the competition’s four main categories – Portrait Story, Family Sitting, Environmental Portrait and Character Study – were compared to each other to decide the overall winner.

Prizes & judges

The overall first prize was $3000 (US) with each category’s first prize $1000, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.

The judging panel was chaired by Peter Eastway and included the 2021 winner of International Portrait Photographer of the Year, Forough Yavari.

The other judges were award-winning photojournalist David Burnett (USA, co-founder of Contact Press Images), portrait photographer Martina Wärenfeldt (Sweden), wedding and portrait photographer Rocco Ancora (Italy/Australia), wedding and portrait photographer Tony Hewitt (Australia) and photographer, trainer and retoucher Sarah Edmunds (UK/Italy).

Top 101 images in book

The Top 101 portrait photographs of the year will be published in the competition’s annual book.

The book will include the top 10 entries in each category, plus 61 more of the top scoring images from the competition.

You can view a preliminary flip book at International Portrait Photographer of the Year.

About the winner

Jatenipat Ketpradit is a professional photographer and is also the CEO of an interior design company in Thailand. He has been in photography for 10 years.

He explained, ‘I have appreciated the histories and the story of legend. One day, I travelled to Mongolia and had the opportunity to live with them. They are vagabond aborigines. I felt impressed by their cultures, personalities, and uniforms. I felt those things are very appealing. I appreciate those things very much. Like the geographies, the histories and the legends.’

You can view and discover the stories behind all of the winning images below…

International Portrait Photographer of the Year

Winner – Jatenipat Ketpradit (Thailand)

Jatenipat Ketpradit explained, ‘I always stay with the tribal people at least one week per tribe. I spend the first two to three days to find the location and the direction of sunlight. Then I choose the subject by their character, outfits, and their story. Some tribes, I return to visit them every year, we’re just like a family. That why they can be relaxed and be themselves while I’m shooting a photo.

The Suri tribe is one of the hardest to reach in Ethiopia. They live on a high mountain that is difficult to approach from the outside world. They take immense pleasure in their scars and traditions.

Most Suri women get their bottom teeth removed in order to prepare for piercing their lower lip. Following the lip piercing, a solid material will be injected to expand the hole and make it larger and larger until the hole is the size of a plate. This means you’re ready to marry. They express art and beauty by using their own skin. They would get tattoos and wear natural accessories like flower and grass caps.

If you visit here, you must follow their rules and regulations by giving them gifts. This will instil trust in new visitors. They are still wary at first, but once accepted and convinced that you are not a threat, they will embrace you to show appreciation.

Throughout the journey, the visual of tribal warriors wielding a pair of guns became familiar to me. Whether it’s an AK-47, a Carnaco, or an SKS rifle, they’ve all been chosen to fight to protect the hamlet’s life and property. The weaponry is alleged to have originated from Cold War-era arms smugglers, tribal fighting, and even when Ethiopia was ruled by the Italian Axis during World War II.

The introduction of firearms has generated a slew of issues for tribes. They had gone through the confusion of traditional life and the changing times throughout the past 20 years, since weapons are cutting-edge technology that opposes their culture and customs. A weapon may be utilised to solve any problem. It can occasionally deteriorate into clan wars and guerrilla warfare. I took this shot (below) to represent the conflict of their lifestyle. Gun and Flower, New technology and Old tradition, The killer or the guardian.’

Character Study category

Winner – Guy Bellingham (UK)

2nd place – Peter Rossi (Australia)

Peter Rossi explained, ‘Capturing the resilience and acceptance of my father, who is now blind.’

3rd place – Peter Rossi (Australia)

Peter Rossi explained, ‘Brothers Leigh and Garry, who are famous Aboriginal artists.’

Environmental Portrait category

Winner – Daniel Taveira (Brazil)

Daniel Taviera explained, ‘Anthropogenic is the result of past actions resulting in the constant climate changes of the present, defining our uncertain future. Being a Brazilian and having lived where the Amazon starts, my heart knows the importance of this “lung of the world”.’

2nd place – Peter Rossi (Australia)

Peter Rossi explained, ‘Oswald is an aboriginal elder and a gentleman.’

3rd place – Ovi D Pop (Romania)

Ovi D Opp explained, ‘”Tanti” Iulica is a 96-year-old woman who lives alone in a 150-year-old house, with no power or water, in Rastoci, Salaj County, Romania. Her house became an architectural monument, as the oldest preserved traditional village house. The old lady is caring alone of herself…’

Portrait Story category

Winner – Karen Waller (Australia)

Karen Waller revealed, ‘Claire reflects on the fleeting life of the tiny and fragile baby bird. Life can be tenuous and may last only for a moment. At 86 years of age, Claire describes her richly experienced life as being blessed. She continues to live her life joyously and appreciates every precious moment.’

2nd place – Peter Rossi (Australia)

Peter Rossi explained, ‘Not only is the art and science of stamps interesting to collectors, but stamps were an essential element of communication for people of the past. Noel, pictured here amongst some of his treasured stamps.’

3rd place – Kris Anderson (Australia)

Family Sitting category

Winner – Stephanie Lachance (Canada)

Stephanie Lachance explained, ‘A portrait of a father and his sun done in my studio.’

2nd place – Brian Cassey (Australia)

Brian Cassey explained, ‘The Yarrick Family lives in a two bedroom house in the remote northern Australian aboriginal community of Mornington Island (Kunhanhaa). The community suffers an acute housing shortage and many homes house over 20 individuals in tiny dilapidated buildings. The Yarrick’s family share with up to 22 of their extended family.’

3rd place – Peter Rossi (Australia)

Peter Rossi revealed, ‘While talking to this young family, they mentioned how they interacted less these days with all the activities that used to bring them together. They spoke of a “DISCONNECT”. They thought my idea of illustrating this would be something they could do as a family.’

Find out more…

For more details, and to view the preliminary flip book, just go to the International Portrait Photographer of the Year website.

Related articles:

Beginners guide to Portrait photography – How to get started

The best lenses for portrait photography

Top tips for black and white portrait photography

Get better adventure, wildlife and portrait photographs whilst travelling

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.