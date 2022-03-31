See a taster of shortlisted images in major food photo awards March 31, 2022

The shortlisted images for the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022 competition have been announced prior to the final results being revealed on 26 April 2022.

The organisers announced, ‘We are delighted to announce that the long-awaited Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022 shortlist is here to entertain and inspire. Thousands of images poured in from countries around the world. Once again the standard of entries has not only displayed incredible technical prowess but the most evocative and powerful storytelling. This global competition continues to help connect us and offer an exclusive insight into the universal language of food culture.’

Global judging panel

This year’s global judging panel for the awards has been chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus.

The panels also includes Fiona Shields (Head of Photography, Guardian News & Media), NA Risong, (art director and curator of Inter Art Center Gallery, Beijing), Nik Sharma (cookbook author, photographer and columnist), Tasneem Alsultan (investigative and National Geographic photographer), Phillip Prodger (executive director, Curatorial Exhibitions, LA and former head of photographs, National Portrait Gallery, London) and Rein Skullerud, (head of Photo Unit, World Food Programme).

Live YouTube ceremony

The winners will be announced on April 26 2022 at 19:30 (BST) in an exciting, live global event that will be streamed on the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year YouTube channel.

The Awards Film, hosted by a ‘very special celebrity master of ceremonies’, will be shown live across the world, allowing everyone to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own homes.

See the full shortlist

We’ve given you a taster of some of the best shortlisted images from the awards but you can view the full shortlist at the

To view the full shortlist, please visit Pink Lady Food Photographer Of The Year Shortlist 2022.

