Save up to 50% on photo accessories with Amazon Prime Day 2022! July 12, 2022

To help you to get the best deals on photography accessories we’ve scoured the Amazon website to bring you some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day also gives you the chance to take advantage of some money saving deals on a host of other photography items, including Panasonic cameras, Sony E lenses, SanDisk memory cards, and Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom and Elements photo editing software.

Although it’s called ‘Amazon Prime Day’, it’s actually a two-day event that’s running online on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July 2022, exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

You can join on a free 30-day trial as a new subscriber, which will grant you access to the event, and then it’s up to you to either maintain or cancel the subscription. You can sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial here!

Anyhow, without any further ado here are a 10 of the key deals on photo accessories that we’ve spotted during Amazon Prime Day 2022… just click on the product names to see the deals…

34% off – £13.11 instead of £19.99

K&F Concept’s circular polarising filter is made of Japan optical glass, deepens the intensity of blue skies, reduces or eliminates glare. A multi-coating reduces reflection and glare and improves saturation. It has an aluminium alloy frame and an ultra slim rim profile to avoid vignetting on wide-angle lenses. CPL filters are good for skies, waters, foliage as they can dramatically enhance these natural elements, giving images better appearance. Also, don’t forget to look out for other Amazon Prime Day deals in different filter sizes.

50% off – £26.99 instead of £53.95

This flexible, compact tripod has a ball head and is compatible with GoPro, mirrorless and CSC cameras. It has flexible, wrappable legs that allow you to secure your camera equipment, up to a payload of 1kg, to virtually any surface. With a maximum height of 25.5cms it is small and lightweight and works with a 1/4-inch 20 tripod mount. Rubberised ring and foot grips keep the Joby GorillaPod stable on difficult terrains – perfect for outdoor shoots. It can be configured for stills, video, vlogging or live streaming in three modes – grip, wrap or stand.

46% off – £103.99 instead of £191.95

This Manfrotto three-section tripod comes in a kit with a two-way 128RC fluid head. Made from aluminium it has a maximum height of 66.7 inches and includes adjustable leg locks. This tripod has a choice of four leg angle positions which help to maximise shooting creativity. Its rapid centre column adds flexibility and extends the minimum-maximum height range. A rubber leg-warmer guarantees comfortable grip. The tripod comes with a dedicated shoulder bag for easy portability.

31% off – £109.99 instead of £159.99

This Kodak SCANZA digital film scanner can convert 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 and 8mm film negatives and slides to JPEGS. It includes a large, 3.5-inch tilt up LCD screen for easy viewing of images and EasyLoad film inserts for fast and flexible operation. Large, one-touch operation buttons allow for one-step scanning and saving. The kit includes a Mac and PC-compatible converter with USB power cable, an HDMI cable, an AC adapter, a video cable and a film cleaning brush. The scanner weighs 454g and measures 12x12x12.7cm.

49% off – £44.99 instead of £88

This sensor cleaning kit is ideal for DSLRs, mirrorless and Micro Four Thirds camera systems. It includes a 6x optical loupe with eight ultra-bright LEDs to help to give you a clear view of your camera’s sensor. The SensorKlear has an articulated head and features a carbon cleaning compound and a Lenspen Hurricane blower should safely remove any dust from a sensor. It’s powered by two AAA batteries, which come as a part of the kit.

30% off – £37.99 instead of £54

To give extra protection to your telephoto lens this Lowepro case comes with thick, one-piece foam padding. The water-resistant case has a SlipLock attachment and an overlap zipper construction to protect your lens from dust and moisture. Measuring 18×20.1×35.6cm, it can handle up to around a 300mm f/2.8 telephoto lens. A mesh lens cap pocket can store your lens cap and the case itself weighs approx. 0.5kg. It comes with a shoulder strap for easy carrying.

22% off – £22.55 instead of £29.25

This Lexar multi-card reader can support SD, microSD and CompactFlash memory cards. It offers transfer speeds of up to 312MB/s for SD and microSD cards and up to 160MB/s for CompactFlash cards. The reader is also backwards compatible with SD and microSD UHS-I cards (up to 170MB/s). It is compatible with USB 3.1 and 2.0 ports, and comes with two-year limited product support. Measuring a compact 8.9x8x2.2cm, and weighing 99.8g, it can read CompactFlash, SDXC, SDHC, UHS-1, SD and microSD cards.

48% off – £117.99 instead of £224.95

Just under a week after its launch the new Lowepro ProTactic 350 AW II modular backpack its available on Amazon Prime Day at almost half price. Tough eva-moulded top armoured section and protective padding all around the bag ensures equipment inside is protected. Made from recycled fabric the 350 AW II is able to carry one to two standard DSLRs (one with 24-70mm f/2.8 lens attached), eight lenses/speedlights, a Mavic drone, an Osmo action cam, a 360 cam, a 13-inch laptop and one tripod, such as Manfrotto Befree Advanced. Great for outdoors photography.

There’s also 33% off (£152.99 instead of £228.95) the Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II Black Pro Modular Backpack if you need more carrying capacity.

30% off – £11.89 instead of £16.99

Made by Longsys this microSDXC memory card is compatible with smartphones, cameras, GoPro action cameras, DSLRs, drones and much more. It includes an SD adapter and can be used to store high resolution photos or for recording and storing Full HD or 4K videos. Read speed is up to 100mb/s and write speed is up to 60mb/s. The card is shock-resistant, IPX6 water-resistant, temperature-resistant (-10° to 80°), X-Ray and magnetic-resistant.

35% off – £71.99 instead of £109.99

This mini photo printer HP is compatible with Android and iOS smartphone or tablet devices and produces 2.3×3.4-inch sticky-backed prints on Zink Photo. It has Bluetooth connectivity by which you can connect with the HP Sprocket app and print images at 30% larger than the original HP sprocket. The app lets you curate images and add frames, filters or stickers before printing or sharing via social media.

Search for more deals…

These are just some of our top tips for deals on photo accessories but don’t forget to do your own searches on Amazon Prime if you’re looking for deals on specific products. Good luck!

