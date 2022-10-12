Save up to 47% on Sony and Panasonic with Prime Sale! October 12, 2022

Starting yesterday, Prime Early Access Sale draws to a close today at midnight- here are some more deals we’ve found on Sony E-Mount lenses, as well as on Sony Alpha and Panasonic Lumix cameras.

Among the discounted cameras with Prime Early Access Sale are the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7, Sony’s camera for vloggers the Sony Alpha ZV-E10L, the Panasonic Lumix S5 and the Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II.

Lenses with Prime Sale discounts:

Sony E Mount Full Frame 50mm F1.8 Prime Lens

Sony E Mount APS-C 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 Telephoto Zoom Lens

Sony E Mount 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 Lens

Sony E Mount APS-C 10-18mm F4.0 Wide Angle Zoom Lens

Cameras with Prime Sale discounts:

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 with 14-42mm Lens

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L Mirrorless with 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 Power Zoom lens

Panasonic Lumix S5 Full Frame Mirrorless with 50mm F1.8 Lens

Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II Mirrorless with Leica 12-60mm F2.8-4.0 Lens

Search for more deals…

These are just some of the deals available until midnight today but don’t forget to do your own searches on Amazon Prime if you’re looking for deals on specific products. Good luck!

*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.

Related articles:

Save big on Adobe Creative Cloud plans with Amazon Prime Day

Save on Panasonic cameras with Amazon Prime Day 2022!

Save up to 37% on Sony E lenses with Amazon Prime Day 2022!

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.