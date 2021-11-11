Save up to £250 on Olympus products pre Black Friday! November 11, 2021

In the run up to Black Friday, which is happening towards the end of November, there have been a number of early offers, including up to 17% off Nikon kit, and 16% off Adobe’s Photography Plan. Another offer we’ve found is from the Olympus shop, which is being promoted as “Special offers for Singles Day” which is a new one to us, but you need to be quick, as these offers only run till the 14th November.

You can save an impressive £250 on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 IIIs, when you buy the E-M10 IIIS 12-45mm F4.0 PRO kit, for £599, reduced from the normal price of £849.99. What’s particularly impressive about this offer, is that if you were to buy the 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens on it’s own, that would cost you £599!

The E-M10 IIIs is a slightly updated E-M10 III, a 16MP Micro Four Thirds camera that offers 4K video and IBIS.

Here’s what’s on offer:

LS-P1 Videographer Kit for £99, normally £139.99.

12×50 EXPS binoculars for £99, normally £259.

8-16×40 DPS Binoculars at £69, normally £119.

M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4-5.6 RII for £115, normally £249.99.

E-M10 IIIS 12-45mm F4.0 PRO Kit for £599, normally £849.99.

To take advantage of the offer, enter the voucher code ‘1SINGLESDAY1’ to your basket. Head over to the Olympus.EU store to take advantage of these offers.

