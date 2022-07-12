Save up to 45% on smartphones with Amazon Prime Day!
July 12, 2022
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and spread over two days, 12-13th July 2022. We’ve been searching to find you the best deals on camera kit, lenses, memory cards, software and accessories. Here we’ve found some great deals on Smartphones with cameras, with savings of up to 45%!
Below are savings on Google, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Sony, Xiaomi and more… from premium smartphones, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, to budget options from Samsung, there are some great options here.
Best smartphone deals – Amazon Prime Day 2022!
Google Pixel offers:
- Google Pixel 6 – £449 (save 36%)
Samsung Galaxy offers:
- Samsung Galaxy M32 – £149 (save 45%)
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ – £599 (save 40%)
OnePlus smartphone offers:
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G – £749.99 (save 17%)
- OnePlus Nord 2 – £289.99 (save 27%)
OPPO smartphone offers:
- OPPO Reno7 – £186 (save 25%)
Sony Xperia offers:
- Sony Xperia 5 III – £649 (save 28%)
Xiaomi smartphone offers:
- Xiaomi POCO X4 Pro 5G – £209 (save 30%)
- POCO F4 GT – £399 (save 43%)
- Xiaomi 11T Pro – £375 (save 42%)
Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here!
