Save up to 45% on smartphones with Amazon Prime Day! July 12, 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and spread over two days, 12-13th July 2022. We’ve been searching to find you the best deals on camera kit, lenses, memory cards, software and accessories. Here we’ve found some great deals on Smartphones with cameras, with savings of up to 45%!

Below are savings on Google, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Sony, Xiaomi and more… from premium smartphones, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, to budget options from Samsung, there are some great options here.

Best smartphone deals – Amazon Prime Day 2022!

Google Pixel offers:

Samsung Galaxy offers:

OnePlus smartphone offers:

OPPO smartphone offers:

Sony Xperia offers:

Xiaomi smartphone offers:

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here!

We’ve also found more great deals:

