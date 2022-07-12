Save big on SanDisk Memory Cards with Amazon Prime Day July 12, 2022

We’ve found some cracking deals on SanDisk memory cards on Amazon UK – as part of Amazon Prime Day, these memory cards are the cheapest we’ve seen them for a long time – in fact you can save a whopping 68% on a 256GB SanDisk card, that’s a huge £65 saving! Amazon Prime Day runs from the 12th to the 13th of July, so you’ve got just two days to make the most of these offers.

With memory cards, you tend to get what you pay for, with larger capacities costing more money, you’ll also find that in order to get faster speeds, you’ll need to pay more money. If you’ve got a camera capable of high-speed continuous shooting, and want to record high-quality video footage, then it’s worthwhile going for a faster card.

64GB SanDisk Memory Cards:

128GB SanDisk Memory cards:

256GB SanDisk Memory Cards:

512GB SanDisk Memory Cards:

Don’t forget to think about backup options, and you’ll find there are some great deals to be found on external hard drives and SSD storage as well.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here!

