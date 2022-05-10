SanDisk reveals world’s fastest UHS-I SD & microSD cards May 10, 2022

Western Digital has revealed new innovations from its SanDisk brands, including the world’s fastest UHS-I SD and microSD memory cards and a new PRO-READER SD and microSD device.

The record-breaking UHS-I read speeds – now up to 200MB/s – on the SanDisk Extreme PRO-class memory card line makes them the fastest UHS-I SD and microSD memory cards in the world.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO cards have attained this speed thanks to leveraging Western Digital’s proprietary SanDisk QuickFlow technology.

The write speeds of the cards are said to be up to 140MB/s.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO UHS-I SD card prices start from £19.99 (MRSP) for a 64GB card and capacities run right up to a 1TB card.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO UHS-I microSD cards start at £15.99 (MRSP) for the 64GB card, with the top capacity card also a 1TB.

The new SanDisk Extreme PRO UHS-I SD and microSD cards are expected to ship in early June 2022.

When paired with the new SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD device, the cards are said to ‘deliver unmatched speeds that enable creatives to offload their content quickly with time-saving and labour-saving efficiency.’

Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD card

The new SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD card reader is designed specifically for use with the SanDisk Extreme PRO UHS-I cards that have SanDisk’s QuickFlow technology for high-speed offloads.

It features a USB-C (5Gbps) port that enables fast media transfers.

It is also compatible with USB Type-C iPad devices, G-RAID drives and computers.

The aluminium enclosure of the reader is claimed to help keep your cards cool to help prevent overheating while you offload your media.

The card reader also features an integrated write-protect lock switch to help prevent you from accidentally overwriting your existing footage or images.

The SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD device is expected to ship in June 2022.

Premium storage solutions

SanDisk has also unveiled its Professional PRO-BLADE Modular SSD Ecosystem – a premium storage solution that’s designed to meet the need for multiple, super-fast portable storage devices to quickly ingest, edit and copy large volumes of high-resolution video content.

The PRO-BLADE ecosystem lets users easily swap out lightweight, high-capacity PRO-BLADE SSD mags so they can carry terabytes of storage without excess bulk.

The ecosystem is built to transform the entire workflow with scalable capacity and time-saving convenience on location and back in the studio.

PRO-BLADE Modular SSD Ecosystem

The SanDisk PRO-BLADE Modular SSD Ecosystem contains the following components:

PRO-BLADE SSD Mag – an NVMeTM SSD mag that powers the ultimate modular SSD ecosystem. The PRO-BLADE SSD mag allows users to scale the storage they need in an instant whether in the studio or on location.

By loading the PRO-BLADE SSD mag into the portable PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT enclosure users can create a powerful portable SSD.

When loading up to four SSD mags into the super-fast PRO-BLADE STATION desktop enclosure, users can build their most versatile media workflow yet.

The PRO-BLADE SSD mag is offered in 1TB (£172.99 MSRP), 2TB (£287.99 MSRP) and 4TB (£575.99 MSRP) versions and is expected to begin shipping in June 2022.

PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT portable SSD enclosure – a premium portable and modular SSD for ultra-fast workflow scalability.

You can pair multiple, lightweight PRO-BLADE SSD mags with the PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT portable USB-CTM (20Gbps) enclosure for up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds.

The PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT device enables people to easily swap out PRO-BLADE SSD mags so they can carry terabytes of storage without excess bulk.

Attach a PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT enclosure to a USB-C compatible camera rig for high-res recording directly onto the loaded PRO-BLADE SSD mag. You can swap between SSD mags to keep shooting without interruption.

The PRO-BLADE Transport portable SSD enclosure will be available in 0TB (£66.99 MSRP), 1TB (£229.99 MSRP), 2TB (£345.99 MSRP) and 4TB (£633.99 MSRP) versions and is expected to begin shipping in June 2022.

PRO-BLADE STATION desktop SSD enclosure – optimised for professionals looking for the fastest way to ingest, copy, and edit their content, the PRO-BLADE STATION desktop system lets pros load up to four PRO-BLADE SSD mags at once creating a powerhouse ThunderboltTM SSD device.

The desktop SSD enclosure utilises a Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) interface so they can load and swap up to four high-capacity PRO-BLADE SSD mags at once for simultaneous offloading, real-time 4K/8K/12K editing, and super-fast copies.

The PRO-BLADE STATION allows pros to take on their most demanding workloads yet with an exceptionally modular and scalable SSD workstation that empowers creativity.

The PRO-BLADE STATION will be available in late 2022 in the UK, with pricing to be announced closer to the product becoming available.

