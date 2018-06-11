Samyang unveils “tiny but wide” 24mm lens for Sony full-frame cameras

The budget lens for Sony mirrorless full-frame cameras and features autofocusing

Budget lens manufacturer Samyang has released details of its hotly-anticipated AF 24mm f/2.8FE Sony Autofocus Lens.

Dubbed “tiny but wide”, the AF 24mm f/2.8FE is designed for Sony full-frame cameras, such as the Sony A7 III. The lightweight wide-angle lens inherits the same high image quality of Samyang’s wide angle series, while also boasting a quiet, fast and accurate autofocus system.

Weighing in at a very light 93g and measuring just 37mm long (without the hood and rear cap), the lens design consists of 7 elements in 7 groups. Samyang says that the lens delivers high resolution from the centre to the corners of the image. Three aspherical lenses and two high-refractive lenses along with Ultra Multi Coating are designed to reduce chromatic aberrations and unnecessary light dispersion.

Close focusing

The compact and lightweight lens features a close focusing distance of just 24cm, making it ideal for outdoor events, as well as close-up photos such as food, travel, pet and portraits.

Samyang has a number of lenses which are compatible with Sony’s FE mount, including a 35mm f/1.4 and a 14mm AF f/2.8 lens.

Scheduled to be on sale in the UK from July, the Samyang AF 24mm f/2.8 FE Sony lens price will be £279.99.