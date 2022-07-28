Samyang unveils AF 85mm F1.4 FE II for Sony mirrorless cameras July 28, 2022

Samyang Optics has announced the new AF 85mm F1.4 FE II lens, which is specifically designed for Sony E-Mount full-frame and APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The AF 85mm F1.4 FE II lens is a second-generation evolution of its full-frame telephoto lens that is optimised for portraits, headshots and full-body images.

It incorporates two recent Samyang innovations: the Focus Hold button and Custom Switch.

The Focus Hold button keeps the lens locked at the focusing distance you’ve chosen, and you can assign functions, such as AF settings, via the camera.

The Custom Switch can allow you to set silent adjustment of the aperture by rotating the focus ring.

By using the Samyang Lens Station you can set up the mode to your specific preferences.

Samyang says, ‘More functions will be added with future firmware updates.’

Trio of updates

This announcement of the ‘Mark II’ 85mm lens means that the Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 FE II, Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II and now 85mm lenses in Samyang’s fast aperture F1.4 FE line-up have all now been updated.

The four High Refractive (HR) and one Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass elements of the new AF 85mm F1.4 FE II are said to ‘provide a stunning contrast and resolution, and its centre resolution is superior to other telephoto lenses.’

Samyang’s advanced coating technology not only maintains ‘excellent image sharpness even in poor lighting conditions it also provides a clearer image with an improved Colour Contribution Index.’

Optimised for photo and video

Samyang’s Linear Stepping Motor (STM) provides the high-thrust efficiency needed for fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking, thus maximising the advantages of Sony E-Mount cameras.

Compared to the previous AF 85mm F1.4 FE, the new AF 85mm F1.4 FE II is optimised not only for photo shooting, but also for video shooting by minimising vibration and noise.

Samyang’s Linear STM satisfies both photographers and videographers with quieter and more accurate control of the focusing lens groups.

Clean & beautiful bokeh

The AF 85mm F1.4 FE II is the only FE mount lens that does not feature even a single aspherical glass.

If an aspherical glass is used to improve optical performance, it will typically cause an onion ring effect in the bokeh.

Since the AF 85mm F1.4 FE II has no aspherical glass in its elements, it is said to have ‘clear and beautiful bokeh.’

The AF 85mm F1.4 FE II has a minimum focal distance of 85cm (2.79ft), making the lens good for all types of portraiture, from close-up headshots to full-body images, while isolating the subject from background with the wide F1.4 aperture.

The AF 85mm F1.4 FE II has been developed and enhanced taking into consideration not only the design but also the user’s shooting environment.

It has a micro-patterned rubber focus ring and weather-sealing in seven areas helps to protect the lens from light rain, snow and dust.

David Fidler, divisional director of Holdan, commented, ‘We’re very excited about the new AF 85mm F1.4 FE II lens. It is smaller, lighter and faster than its predecessor and features a Custom Switch for silent aperture control and Focus Hold Button for enhanced user control. It’s a combination of innovative technology, stunning contrast, amazing sharpness and refined bokeh.’

Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 FE II – key features

Autofocus, full-frame, fast aperture, telephoto lens

Sony FE Mount

Delivers precise, fast, quiet and accurate autofocus

Compact and lightweight

Clean and beautiful bokeh

Weather-sealed

Pricing and availability

The Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 FE II is priced at £639, plus VAT.

The Samyang brand is exclusively distributed by Holdan in the UK and Ireland.

To find out more go to Samyang Lenses and Adapters.

