Samyang unveils 85mm Canon mount portrait lens

The 85mm f/1.4 EF is a new short telephoto autofocus lens for Canon DSLR photographers from budget optics manufacturer, Samyang.





Weighing in at just 485g, and measuring 72mm long (without the lens hood and rear cap), the Samyang 85mm f/1.4 EF lens promises to “set new standard for portrait lenses”. It has been designed with 9 optical elements in 7 groups, and aims to deliver high resolution from corner to corner.

Ultra Multi Coating is designed to prevent ghosting and flare, while Hybrid aspherical glass and Samyang’s advanced lens technologies promise to further improve resolution. Samyang also says that the lens is capable of producing “beautiful bokeh”, making it the ideal choice for portrait photographers.

Fast and silent

Weather-sealing is also incorporated, to protect the internal components from dust and moisture. Autofocusing is designed to be both fast and silent thanks to an upgraded dual LSM motor. The minimum focusing distance is just 90cm, and is aimed primarily at portrait, wedding and low-light events photographers.

Samyang has an extensive range of lenses available for a number of different manufacturer mounts, with focal lengths between 8mm-135mm currently available in the Canon EF mount. The lenses are generally available at a fraction of the price of proprietary optics.

The retail price of the Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 EF lens is £599.99, and it will go on sale in the UK from July. By comparison, Canon’s own 85mm f/1.4L lens will set you back around £1200, making the Samyang half the price.