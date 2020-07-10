Samyang discounts a range of lenses

Money off selected glass for Canon RF, Sony E and Nikon Z mounts

Independent lens maker Samyang has announced a ‘Scorching Instant Savings’ event, which will run from today to Sunday 26th July 2020. There are savings of up to £170 off suggested retail prices on a range of Samyang autofocus and manual focus lenses, available through participating stockists in the UK and Ireland.

The biggest single saving is £170 off the AF 14mm F2.8 RF for the Canon EOS-R full-frame mirrorless system (above) – good timing considering yesterday’s major announcements. Other highlights include £90 off the Samyang AF 18mm F2.8 for Sony E mount, £74 off the MF 14mm F2.8 Z for Nikon Z mount and £71 off the MF 85mm F1.4 Z, also for Z mount. Full details of all the discounts, and participating dealers, here.