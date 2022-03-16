Samyang offers cashback up to £100 on over 30 lenses
Holdan – a specialist equipment distributor to the imaging sectors – has announced a promotion where consumers can claim up to £100 cashback on over 30 of Samyang’s AF and MF lenses.
The Samyang UK Spring Cashback promotion will be available for purchases of selected lenses made from participating stockists in the UK and Ireland, between 17 March and 29 April 2022.
The Samyang lens range features high-resolution optics that have compact, lightweight and durable construction.
The range includes the recently announced full-frame AF 135mm F1.8 prime lens and the Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II.
Optics are available to fit Sony E mount (full-frame and APS-C), Fujifilm X-mount (APS-C), Canon EF (EOS full-frame) and Nikon F-mount (full-frame) and Z-mount cameras.
In total, the Samyang lens range features over 150 lenses, which include macro, prime, Micro Four Thirds models, wide-angle and cine lenses.
David Fidler, divisional director of Holdan, commented, ‘Spring is the time when the outdoors comes to life and photographers are keen to get out and about with their cameras. So what better time to choose a new, world-class lens from Samyang?’
To find out more about Samyang lenses just go to the Holdan: Samyang website.