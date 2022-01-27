Samyang announces full-frame AF 135mm F1.8 prime lens January 27, 2022

Samyang has announced the AF 135mm F1.8 FE fast-aperture, telephoto lens that’s designed for use with full-frame Sony E-Mount cameras but is also compatible with Sony’s APS-C format mirrorless cameras.

The lens is a development of the 2015-released Samyang MF 135mm F2.0 ED UMC telephoto manual focusing lens but, as the AF in its name clearly suggests, with the addition of autofocus capabilities. The new AF 135mm F1.8 lens is said to be, ‘optimised for portraits, astrophotography, landscapes and video shooting’, and includes a Focus Lock Button, a Custom Switch and Samyang’s new Focus Range Limiter Switch.

With the addition of the AF 135mm lens Samyang’s AF F1.8 FE prime lens range now includes the 24mm, 35mm, 45mm, 75mm and 135mm focal lengths at f/1.8 fast apertures. The company’s lens range also includes six different AF f/1.4 prime lenses at 35mm, 50mm and 85mm focal lengths.

The Samyang AF 135mm F1.8 FE lens has an SRP of £799 (inc. VAT).

Samyang AF 135mm F1.8 FE Key Features

18.9˚ angle of view for full-frame and 12.5˚ for APS-C

Bright maximum aperture of F1.8

13 elements in 11 groups (1 U-ASP, 2 HR and 3 ED)

Focus Lock Button, Custom Switch and Focus Range Limiter Switch

Linear Stepping Motor for quiet, accurate control of focusing lens groups

Minimum focal distance of 0.69m

From Holdan (Samyang's distributor for the UK and Ireland):

Samyang announces new full-frame AF 135mm F1.8 prime lens,

with superb resolution, gorgeous bokeh, excellent AF performance

Exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Holdan, the new AF 135mm F1.8 FE is a fast-aperture prime telephoto lens, designed for use with full-frame Sony E Mount cameras, but also compatible with Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras.

Manchester, United Kingdom – Thursday, 27th January 2022

Evolution of Samyang Optics’ Best Manual Focus 135mm F2.0 Telephoto Prime Lens

The Samyang MF 135mm F2.0 ED UMC is a telephoto lens that has been loved by many people for its excellent resolution since its launch in 2015. Typically, it was admired as a lens for portrait photography, but over time, the MF 135mm went beyond portraits and also became popular for shooting landscapes and astrophotography. Accordingly, Samyang Optics has decided to release an AF evolution of this lens, adding convenience for every user and genre of photography.

Samyang Corporation, which recently expanded its autofocus F1.8 series line-up, has introduced the AF 135mm F1.8 FE lens, equipped with various additional functions to meet the new demands of many people who have used the existing MF 135mm F2.0 lens.

The new AF 135mm F1.8 FE telephoto lens is optimised for portraits, astrophotography, landscapes and video shooting. It includes popular features, such as Focus Lock Button and Custom Switch but also Samyang’s new Focus Range Limiter switch.

With Samyang’s announcement of the new AF 135mm F1.8 FE, its Auto Focus F1.8 FE series now includes: 24mm, 35mm, 45mm, 75mm and 135mm focal lengths, completing the line-up, from wide-angle to telephoto.

AF 135mm F1.8 FE Key Features

Superb Resolution

Unsparing application of Samyang’s most advanced optical technologies has produced a large-aperture prime telephoto lens that delivers outstanding corner-to-corner resolution. The AF 135mm F1.8 FE delivers an 18.9˚ angle of view for full-frame and 12.5˚ for APS-C. It features a bright maximum aperture of F1.8, as favoured by full-frame camera users. In particular, optimum resolution is achieved through the optical design of 13 elements in 11 groups (1 U-ASP, 2 HR and 3 ED). Combined with Sony’s full-frame image sensor, this lens delivers superior sharpness and contrast in all areas of the image.

Able to deliver extremely narrow depth of field, with beautiful bokeh

The AF 135mm F1.8 FE uses a large-diameter aperture to provide smooth background blur. It effectively allows separation of the subject from the background, by using a shallow depth of field. Also, it is equipped with a UA (Ultra-precision Aspherical) lens, which delivers natural and refined bokeh. Using this smooth bokeh, you can freely create images highlighting your subjects against stunning backgrounds, whether shooting portraits, close-ups or even cityscapes.

Fast and quiet autofocus performance

Tracking the subject accurately and quickly, the AF also operates quietly and smoothly when shooting video. Samyang’s Linear STM (Stepping Motor) satisfies both photographers and videographers with quieter and more accurate control of the focusing lens groups.

Enhanced operability and reliability

Important features include customisable: Focus Hold button, Custom Switch and Focus Range Limiter. Overall, this is a lens that meets and exceeds professional requirement for control and reliability, for both stills and movies.

1) Focus Hold Button

Pressing this button on the lens will keep the lens locked to that focusing distance. You can assign functions such as Eye AF in settings on the camera body.

2) Custom Switch

There is a custom switch, which can be set to allow adjustment of the aperture silently by rotating the focus ring. Using the optional Lens Station, you can set up the mode to suit your own preference*.

(*More functions will be added through firmware updates in the future)

3) Focus Range Limiter switch

The Focus Range Limiter only operates in AF mode, but can be useful to speed up focusing once the distance from an object has been determined:

The Focus Range Limiter is moved forward or backward to select the focus range as follows:

FULL: The AF range is set between infinity and the minimum focus distance of 0.69m.

0.69m – 2m: The AF range is set between 0.69m and 2m, suitable for close-up shooting.

1.5m – ∞: The AF range is set from 1.5m to infinity, which is suitable for normal shooting.

Short minimum focal distance of 0.69m

Although this is a 135mm telephoto, Samyang has managed to effectively control aberration at all focusing distances. It has also achieved a minimum focus distance of just 69cm (2.26ft) and a maximum magnification of 0.243x for close-up photography. Small accessories and other subjects can be captured with remarkable resolution and beautiful, soft background bokeh.

Modern design and weather-sealing

The AF 135mm F1.8 FE has been developed and enhanced, taking into consideration not only the design features but also the user’s shooting environment. It has a micro-patterned rubber focus ring, which feels great to operate and the weather-sealing protects the lens from light rain, snow and dust.

To find out more visit the Samyang – Holdan website.

