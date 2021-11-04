Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II Lightest fast 50mm FE lens! November 4, 2021

Samyang has officially announced the Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II – Samyang say this is the smallest and lightest large aperture 50mm lens available for FE mount, and is the updated and improved version of the Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE lens released in 2016. The AF 50mm F1.4 FE was Samyang’s first autofocus lens.

Keep reading to view full-size sample photos from the new lens.

Samyang recently introduced the AF 12mm F2 X lens, and AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE lens, Samyang’s first ever zoom lens.

The lens is made up of 11 elements in 8 groups, with 2 aspherical elements, 3 HR elements, and 1 ED element, with 9 diaphragm blades. There is an UMC coating, as well as a 72mm filter thread. The lens weighs 420g without lens cap or hood, and measures 88.9mm in length, and 80.1mm in diameter.

Here you can see the Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE side-by-side with the new AF 50mm F1.4 FE II lens, with the new lens looking usefully smaller and more compact than the original lens.

The lens will be available for £599 including VAT, from early December 2021.

From Holdan / Samyang, Manchester, United Kingdom – Thursday 4th November, 2021, Holdan, a specialist distributor to the professional video, broadcast and photography sector, has today announced Samyang’s updated and improved version of its first autofocus lens designed for Sony-E mount. It is exclusively distributed by them in the UK and Ireland.

Renewal of Samyang Optics’ first autofocus lens

After 5 years of in-depth research and communication with customers, Samyang is now meeting the demands of more photographers by launching the AF 50mm F1.4 FE II (second edition).

With lens standards constantly being updated, the Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II lens is set to be in huge demand. Although there are many similar focal lengths already on the market, Samyang has taken additional steps to innovate: The AF 50mm F1.4 FE II is the smallest and lightest among all the large-aperture standard 50mm focal length lenses compatible with the Sony FE mount.

Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II Key Features

Smallest & lightest large-aperture standard lens

The AF 50mm F1.4 FE II is the smallest (88.9mm in length) and lightest (420g in weight) among all the large-aperture standard 50mm focal length lenses compatible with the Sony FE mount.

Excellent resolution in all areas of the image

The AF 50mm F1.4 FE II lens delivers a 45.7˚ angle of view on full-frame and 31.1˚ for APS-C sensors, as well as a bright maximum aperture of F1.4, as preferred by full-frame camera users. Optimum resolution is achieved through the advanced optical design, using 11 lens elements in 8 groups (including 2 ASP, 3 HR, and 1 ED). Combined with Sony’s full-frame image sensor, this lens delivers superior sharpness and contrast in all areas of the image.

Fast and quiet AF performance

Tracking the subject accurately and quickly, the AF also operates quietly and smoothly when shooting video. Samyang’s Linear STM (Stepping Motor) satisfies both photographers and videographers with quieter and more accurate control of the focusing lens groups.

Impressive background blur and bokeh with bright F1.4 aperture

The AF 50mm F1.4 FE II uses a large-diameter 9-bladed aperture to provide smooth background blur. It effectively separates the subject from the background, using a shallow depth of field and adding drama to the scene. The 9 diaphragm blades create smooth and natural bokeh with light splitting.

Less breathing for video shooting

The AF 50mm F1.4 FE II has minimised focus breathing, so there is almost no change in the angle of view when focusing and therefore less screen shake. This is effective when shooting movies with the subject moving forwards and backwards, or focusing from front to back.

Enhanced usability with custom switch

There is a custom switch, which can be set allow adjustment of the aperture by rotating the focus ring. Using the optional Lens Station, you can setup the mode to suit your own preference*.

* More functions will be added through firmware updates in the future

Short minimum focal distance

The minimum focal distance is just 40cm, making the lens even more versatile and able to produce a unique perspective close to the subject. This makes it easier to take close-up and dramatic shots of food, portraits and nature.

Weather-Sealing design

The usability of the AF 50mm F1.4 FE II lens has been developed and enhanced, taking into consideration not only the design but also the user’s shooting environment. It has a micro-patterned rubber focus ring, so feels great to operate and weather-sealing also helps to protect the lens from light rain, snow and dust.

Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II Sample Photos

Here are a number of high-res, full-size, sample photos provided by Holdan / Samyang, simply click the image to view the original full-size JPEG images, taken with the 42MP Sony Alpha A7R III, and 24MP A7 III.

