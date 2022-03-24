Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 FE II lens for Sony launched March 24, 2022

Samyang has announced the new AF 35mm F1.4 FE II lens that’s for full-frame Sony E-Mount cameras and Sony’s APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The AF 35mm F1.4 FE II lens is a second-generation version of the full-frame standard prime lens that is optimised for shooting landscapes, portraits and video.

The two key, customisable updates are a Focus Hold button and a Custom Switch.

The Focus Hold button keeps the lens locked at the focusing distance you’ve chosen, and you can assign functions, such as AF settings, via the camera.

The Custom Switch can allow you to set silent adjustment of the aperture by rotating the focus ring. By using the Samyang Lens Station you can set up the mode to your specific preferences.

This latest announcement means that both the 50mm and 35mm focal lengths, the two major angles of view within Samyang’s F1.4 FE line-up, have now been updated.

Optically it’s very similar to its predecessor (see key specs below).

The key differences are a slightly closer focusing distance (0.95ft v 0.98ft with the ‘Mark I’ version of the lens) and a very slight increase in weight from 645g to 659g.

Samyang AF 34mm F1.4 FE II – key specifications

Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.29m (0.95ft)

0.29m (0.95ft) Magnification ratio: x0.18

x0.18 Diagonal Angle of View: 35mm: 65.5˚/APS-C: 45.2˚

35mm: 65.5˚/APS-C: 45.2˚ Length: 115mm

115mm Filter Size: Φ67mm

Φ67mm Lens Construction: 11 Elements in 9 Groups

11 Elements in 9 Groups Coating: UMC

UMC Maximum Aperture: F1.4

F1.4 Minimum Aperture: F16

F16 Mount Type: Sony FE

Sony FE No. Diaphragm Blades: 9

9 Weight: 659g

Pricing & availability

Samyang’s UK distributor Holdan has confirmed to AP that the SRP of the lens will be £635 (incl. VAT). It expects the new lens to be available from ‘early to mid-April’.

Below is the press release from Samyang’s UK distributor Holdan

Samyang Unveils its New 35mm F1.4 Auto Focus Prime Lens for Sony Full-Frame Mirrorless CAMERAS

Manchester, United Kingdom, 24th March 2022 – Samyang Optics, a global optical brand distributed exclusively by Holdan in UK and Ireland, announces the new AF 35mm F1.4 FE II lens, designed for full-frame Sony E-Mount cameras and Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The AF 35mm F1.4 FE II lens is a second-generation evolution of its full-frame standard prime lens that is optimised for portraits, landscapes, as well as shooting video. It incorporates two key innovations: the Focus Hold button and Custom Switch. This announcement means that both 50mm and 35mm, the two major angles of view within Samyang’s F1.4 FE line-up, have now both been updated.

David Fidler, Divisional Director, Holdan, commented: ‘We’re very excited about the new AF 35mm F1.4 FE II lens and what it will deliver to our photo and video markets. It’s a combination of innovative technology, stunning contrast, amazing sharpness and refined bokeh. I can’t wait to see what the creative community can do with it.’

AF 35mm F1.4 FE II Key Features

Sharp & Clear from Corner-to-Corner

The 2 ASP (aspherical) elements in this new AF 35mm F1.4 FE II lens deliver stunning contrast and amazing resolution. Samyang’s advanced coating technology maintains superb image clarity, even in challenging lighting conditions. The corner-to-corner sharpness is maintained even at maximum aperture, so optical performance is consistent at all exposure settings.

Faster, Precise, Quiet Auto Focus Performance

Samyang’s Linear Stepping Motor (STM) provides the high-thrust efficiency needed for fast, precise, quiet AF and tracking, thus maximising the advantages of Sony E-Mount cameras.

Compared to the previous AF 35mm F1.4 FE, this new AF 35mm F1.4 FE II is optimised not only for photo shooting, but also for video shooting, by minimising vibration and noise.

Tracking the subject accurately and quickly, the AF also operates quietly and smoothly when shooting video. Samyang’s Linear STM satisfies both photographers and videographers with quieter and more accurate control of the focusing lens groups.

Delivers Extremely Narrow Depth of Field with Refined Beautiful Bokeh

The F1.4 maximum aperture of this new AF 35mm F1.4 FE II lens makes it easier to capture clear images in low light, even when shooting handheld.

A 9-blade circular aperture design enhances its capability for stunningly beautiful background bokeh when desired. Smooth bokeh can make subjects stand out in images with deep dimensional impact.

Enhanced Operability and Reliability

Important customisation features of the AF 35mm F1.4 FE II include the Focus Hold Button and Custom Switch:

Focus Hold Button

Pressing this button on the lens will keep the lens locked to that focusing distance. You can assign functions such as Eye AF via the settings on the camera body.

Custom Switch

Can be set to allow silent adjustment of the aperture by rotating the focus ring. Using the optional Lens Station, you can set up the mode to suit your own preference. More functions will be added with future firmware updates.

Short Minimum Focal Distance

The minimum focal distance is just 29cm (0.95ft), making the lens incredibly versatile. It is possible to produce unique perspectives close to the subject which in turn makes it easier to take portraits with exaggerated features, for example food on a table, etc.

Modern Design & Weather-Sealing

The AF 35mm F1.4 FE II has been developed and enhanced, taking into consideration not only the design but also the user’s shooting environment.

It has a micro-patterned rubber focus ring, which feels great to operate and the weather-sealing (in 4 areas) also protects the lens from light rain, snow and dust.

To find out more about the full range of Samyang lenses go to the Holdan: Samyang website.

Related articles:

Samyang announces full-frame AF 135mm F1.8 prime lens

Samyang Lens Station review

Compact, inexpensive Samyang AF 35mm F1.8 FE