Samsung PRO Endurance cards give 16 years continuous video recording! May 4, 2022

Samsung has announced its range of PRO Endurance microSD memory cards, which come in four capacities and offer up to 16 years of continuous video recording.

The Samsung PRO Endurance cards are designed to meet the rigorous demands of surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, doorbell cameras, body cameras and more.

The cards are said to offer, ‘improved endurance and outstanding performance for smooth and reliable continuous capture and playback.’

KyuYoung Lee, vice president of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics, commented, ‘From CCTV to doorbell cameras, the need for long-lasting and high-performing video surveillance solutions is continuing to increase, and the PRO Endurance has been designed to support that demand. Both consumers and enterprise users can rest assured that our new memory card will ensure continuous recording at high resolution even under extreme conditions.’

Strengthened endurance

Built with Samsung’s enterprise-grade NAND flash memory, the PRO Endurance card is said to be able to deliver up to 16 years (140,160 hours) of continuous recording time to ensure every critical moment is captured.

In other words, a single PRO Endurance card can last as long as up to 33 typical speed-focused cards – this helps to save on frequent replacement costs and is said to provide, ‘greater reliability for always-on video monitoring.’

Improved performance

Samsung’s new memory cards also offer read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 40MB/s, respectively.

They are rated Class 10 with video speed ratings of up to U3 (UHS Speed Class 3) and V30 (Video Speed Class 30).

This helps to make them, ‘ideal for handling large, high-resolution files while enabling seamless recording and playback in Full HD and 4K.’

Long-lasting durability

Since outdoor surveillance and body cameras can be subject to harsh environments, the PRO Endurance has been engineered to offer trusted performance in everyday use with Samsung’s reinforced six-proof durability.

In addition to protection against water, magnets, X-rays and extreme temperatures, the card is said to be, ‘wear-out proof and drop-proof.’

Pricing & availability

The cards are available in four different storage capacities – 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) range from £11.99 for the 32GB card up to £58.99 for the 256GB.

All Pro Endurance microSD cards come with an SD adapter in the box and are available worldwide now.

For more information please visit Samsung microSD Memory Cards.

