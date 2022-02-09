Samsung Galaxy S22 range with flagship S22 Ultra announced February 9, 2022

Samsung has announced the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range, which Samsung say is the flagship smartphone for 2022, with the top of the line model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra taking over from the Note series, which has effectively been discontinued. The S22 Ultra includes an S-Pen, which fits into the phone, and updates both the S21 Ultra, and S20 Note Ultra.

Samsung has also spent a great deal of time improving the environmental footprint of producing new smartphones, by using recycled plastics including ground-up water bottles, and other materials, that could have ended up in the Ocean.

The camera features have been updated, to include an ‘Expert RAW shooting’ app which includes multi-frame raw format, and saves both JPEG and DNG raw files. The S22 Ultra has a quad camera setup on the rear, and with a telephoto camera that offers 10x zoom, Samsung say they’re able to offer a 100x “Space Zoom” feature.

The portrait modes have been improved, with better subject and background detection for better bokeh, background blur, and subject separation.

They also say they have worked on improving low-light photography performance and night photography, something they’re calling “Nightography”. They’ve improved video recording performance, with a new night video mode, much like the night photo modes seen on many smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Key Features

6.8inch AMOLED display, upto 120Hz (dynamic)

12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 120˚

108MP wide, f/1.8, dual pixel AF, OIS

10MP 3x telephoto, f/2.4, OIS

10MP 10x telephoto, f/4.9, OIS

50MP front camera, f/2.2, PDAF, 4K video

Android 12

IP68 rating

77.9×163.3×8.9mm, 229g

5000mAh battery, upto 45W charging

Also announced are the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22, both with a triple camera setup on the rear, and featuring different screen sizes and battery ratings. Both screens feature upto 120Hz refresh rates, and AMOLED displays, and the smartphones are IP68 rated.

Galaxy S22/S22+ camera units include:

12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

50MP wide, f/1.8, Dual pixel AF, OIS

10MP 3x telephoto, f/2.4, OIS

10MP front camera, f/2.2, PDAF, 4K video

The S22+, features a 6.6inch FullHD+ screen, a 4500mAh battery and upto 45W charging support. While the S22 has a 6.1inch FullHD+ screen, 3700mAh battery, and upto 25W charging support. All models support 5G.

UK Price information:

S22 Ultra, £1149 (8/128GB), £1249 (12/256GB), £1329 (12/512GB), £1499 (12GB/1TB)

S22+, £949 (8/128GB), £999 (8/256GB)

S22, £769 (8/128GB), £819 (8/256GB)

From Samsung, on the new photography features:

Own the Night with Samsung’s Most Intelligent Camera Yet

“Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to deliver next-level camera experiences, so people can connect and share wherever they are. With the Galaxy S22 series’ revolutionary new Nightography features – like the 23% larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology – your camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colours that make your content pop, even in the dark1.”

“Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, so you always get the highest-quality shots. When you’re capturing videos with friends, the new Auto Framing2 feature detects and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjusts the camera’s focus, so your camera captures everyone clearly. Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology which minimises vibrations, so you get smooth, sharp footage even when you’re on the move.”

“Galaxy S22 and S22+ are also equipped with Samsung’s latest AI technology that takes your photos to the next level. It’s easy to take perfect Portrait mode photos with the new AI Stereo Depth Map, and your subjects will look better than ever with even the smallest details appearing crisp and clear thanks to a sophisticated AI algorithm.”

“The same works for your favourite furry friend: Galaxy S22/S22+’s new Portrait mode prevents pet hair from blending into the background, so you always get the best shot of your pet.”

Read our most latest smartphone reviews, or have a look at the latest new product announcements.