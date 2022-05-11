Advertisement

Sabrent reveals new 512GB and 1TB CFexpress Type B cards

May 11, 2022

Sabrent has bolstered its memory card range with the launch of its CFexpress Type B cards in two capacities – 512GB and 1TB – with promised maximum read speeds of 1700MB/s and write speeds of 1500MB/s.  

News of the CFexpress Type B cards comes under two months after Sabrent launched one of the world’s first ever 512GB V90 SDXC UHS-II cards.

That card promised the V90 Video Speed Class, meaning it never writes slower than the required 90MB/s sustained speeds to attain the V90 label.

The Sabrent cards can be used with the company's CFexpress card reader

Crucial 400MB/s write speed

Sabrent claims that the sustained speeds of the new CFexpress Type B cards are 1600MB/s (read) and 400MB/s (write).

That 400MB/s write speed is crucial, especially for video shoots that require uninterrupted writing to a card, as anything slower could result in video clips with dropped frames, duplicate frames or even a failure to record.

The Compact Flash Association currently only verifies cards to sustain 400 MB/s in order for them to achieve VPG400 certification, however the new Sabrent CFexpress Type B cards haven’t yet been verified or certified for official VPG400 status.

The Sabrent cards have maximum read speeds of 1700MB/s and maximum write speeds of 1500MB/s

Flash management techniques

Sabrent claimed, ‘Don’t let slow media hold you back. From capturing once-in-a-lifetime events in your town to scenic landscapes in harsh environments across the globe, Sabrent’s CFexpress Type B Cards are designed for demanding professional use cases. Don’t let your memory card slow you down: high read and write speeds means more time shooting and less time transferring. Adopting various advanced flash management techniques – including LDPC and RAID error correction, end-to-end data protection, wear-levelling, defect management and over-provisioning – Sabrent’s CFexpress cards are built to endure years of use to keep your content safe.’

Sabrent hasn’t yet published a full list of compatible cameras but has said the cards have ‘broad’ camera compatibility for both consumer and professional models.

The Sabrent 1TB card costs around $490 and can be pre-ordered on Amazon

Pricing & availability

Both capacities are now available to pre-order on Amazon and will be officially released on 19 May 2022.

On Amazon the Sabrent 1TB memory card is selling at $489.99 with the 512GB capacity card available to buy at $339.99.

