RPS seeks ‘Hundred Heroines’

The RPS has kickstarted a major new campaign called Hundred Heroines: Celebrating Women in Photography, with the aim of discovering women photographers whose work is currently overlooked, as well as celebrating better-known names.

The campaign, which is timed to celebrate the centenary year of some women getting the vote, asks leading photography-industry figures and the general public to nominate their own modern-day photography heroines and to increase awareness of the impact women have made on our favourite art form. According to the RPS, photography remains a traditionally male dominated world. “

“I come across so many amazing women in photography, and yet their voice is nowhere near as powerful as their male counterparts,” said RPS Vice President Del Barrett. “Hundred Heroines is a major step towards this, raising public awareness of the excellent work being created by women globally.”

Nominations close on 30 September 2018 and the final Hundred Heroines will be announced on 14 December, 100 years to the day since some British women first voted in a general election. An exhibition will follow in 2019. Each of the heroines will also be awarded a medal, named after Margaret Harker, the first female professor of photography in the UK and first female RPS president. Full details here.