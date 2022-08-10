Rotolight x Creativity Hub photography events continue August 10, 2022

The Creativity Hub and Rotolight have confirmed they will continue their partnership and provide photographers with more events in the future.

The renewed agreement will bring photographers more exciting chances to develop their skills through themed experiences and cover model-based workshops. During these days, there will be a focus on getting the most out of Rotolight’s LED lighting products.

The Creativity Hub events are designed to teach, guide and give photographers the opportunity to expand image portfolios. During the events, assistance is provided with support from team members that span the key roles of lighting, movement, dance, hair and makeup, SFX and set design.

Naomi Lane, Co-Founder of The Creativity Hub, said, “Since 2017, The Creativity Hub have been delivering imaginative, fashion-forward, creative photographic experiences to help empower the portfolios of amateur and semi-professional photographers across the UK and beyond. We always strive to offer something a little bit different, something that you can’t find elsewhere and so Rotolight fits that bill perfectly. With their dedication to true product innovation, Rotolight offers exactly what our audience needs and so we’re delighted to extend our partnership once again.”

Providing the LED lighting products during the events, Rotolight will continue to give photographers the chance to get creative with its continuous lighting technology.

Rod Gammons, CEO of Rotolight, said, “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with The Creativity Hub. It has been fantastic to see photographers get hands on and creative with our latest generation of lights and producing stunning images with the exclusive and premium quality of styling, models and venue choice that has become synonymous with Creativity Hub events. The extension of our partnership will continue to provide photographers with unique opportunities to experience Rotolight in a variety of genres and venues, in the UK and beyond.”

Meet Rotolight and The Creativity Hub

Visitors to this year’s The Photography Show will be able to chat to both The Creativity Hub and Rotolight as they will join forces on stand K201. The Photography Show will be taking place at Birmingham NEC between Saturday 17 to Tuesday 20th September 2022.

Amateur Photographer will also be attending this event (Stand L607) and we’d love for you to track us down and have a chat with our team. More information about the show can be found at www.photographyshow.com. You can save 20% on advanced tickets using the promo code: AMPHOTPS22*

Amateur Photographer’s Nigel Atherton and Jessica Miller recently spent a day with Rotolight on a sci-fi themed photo shoot hosted by The Creativity Hub. Read more about our experience using the kit.

