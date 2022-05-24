Rotolight unveils world’s first electronic SmartSoft Box May 24, 2022

British LED lighting manufacturer Rotolight has unveiled the world’s first electronic SmartSoft Box for its award-winning AEOS 2 lights, alongside a new native iOS and Android app.

Rotolight bills the SmartSoft Box as, ‘the world’s first intelligent electronic softbox.’

The SmartSoft Box has been developed to save photographers and filmmakers time and money, allowing users to electronically adjust diffusion, focus and spread without the need for gels or additional modifiers.

Like a LEE 216 white diffusion gel filter on an adjustable dial, the SmartSoft provides 1.5 stops of electronically variable diffusion thanks to Rotolight’s patented technology. This helps to provide the flexibility of a soft output and a harder light source all in one.

SmartSoft technology

SmartSoft technology was first seen in Rotolight’s award-winning Titan Cinematic range, built natively into its Titan X2 and X1 fixtures.

These have been used on feature films and TV shows by Netflix, Amazon Studios and Sky, including the BAFTA long-listed The Colour Room and Greys Anatomy.

This technology has now been adapted into a removable electronic softbox for its recently launched AEOS 2 fixtures, which weigh just 1.4kg (3lbs), making them the world’s thinnest, lightest 1×1 style lights in the market.

The SmartSoft box mounts in just seconds to the AEOS 2 and is adjustable via the intuitive touchscreen display or via the Rotolight app.

Controlling light

Rod Aaron Gammons, Rotolight’s CEO, commented, ‘Rotolight is delighted to announce the world’s first electronic SmartSoft Box; a revolution in lighting control that saves time and money for photographers and filmmakers. Rotolight has proven that it is, yet again, at the cutting edge of patent-protected industry-first technologies in the lighting industry, providing our customers with unique, state-of-the-art tools that enhance creative possibilities on set.’

Award-winning commercial and fashion photographer Sam Nash commented, ‘The new SmartSoft Box has revolutionised how I can control light. It simple allows me to create pictures with just one modifier that have never been possible before. It’s a game-changer in how I control light for both my commercial photography and has saved me so much time. The ease of use is phenomenal.’

All-new iOS & Android app

The all-new native Rotolight iOS and Android app makes it, ‘simpler to switch between lighting modes, remotely adjust colour, power SFX and much more. The new app allows the user to create custom groups and projects on up to 20 lights simultaneously; right from the palm of your hand.’

The Rotolight Native iOS and Android app version 1.0 will be available for free for all Rotolight users from 1 June 2022, via the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Pricing & availability

The Rotolight SmartSoft Box is available for pre-order now at £439 from the Rotolight website or via official Rotolight resellers – it will ship in August 2022.

Discover the AEOS 2 and NEO 3

You can watch AP’s ‘First Look’ video on the Rotolight AEOS 2 and NEO 3 lights below…

