Rotolight set to expand thanks to international distribution deal April 19, 2022

The British LED lighting brand Rotolight is set to expand its presence internationally thanks to the announcement of a new strategic partnership with CMS Distribution.

CMS Distribution operates from 12 locations in eight countries – the UK, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, China, the USA and Germany – and has now added Rotolight’s award-winning range of lighting solutions to its global enterprise and consumer reseller base.

Rod Aaron Gammons, CEO and co-founder of Rotolight, commented, ‘We are delighted to be working with CMS Distribution, a leading distributor of premium technology brands, to significantly expand Rotolight’s presence across the UK and Ireland into major retailers. With the launch, this month of our award-winning NEO 3 and AEOS 2 lights for photographers, vloggers and filmmakers, Rotolight is now very well positioned with CMS Distribution to expand its customer base and looks forward to a long-term successful relationship.’

What does CMS Distribution do?

CMS Distribution is a value-added distributor of business and consumer technology products that creates global markets for 150+ manufacturers, selling to corporate resellers, managed service providers, high street, and online retailers.

The company specialises in taking emerging technologies to market, whilst growing established brands using a range of value-added services. It has a team of over 485 people and annual sales in excess of £600m.

Sean Cox, product sales manager – photographic at CMS Distribution, said, ‘We are delighted to be working with such an innovative and inspiring brand as Rotolight. Our teams will be working to expand the reach of the products in the UK and Irish markets, enabling more people to unlock new creative possibilities with professional LED lighting. At CMS, we are committed to developing our creative products portfolio, and this partnership is a tremendous step towards achieving that.’

About Rotolight

Founded in 2009, Rotolight designs and manufactures innovative LED lighting products for the photographic and motion picture industries.

Rotolight launched the NEO3 and AEOS 2 via a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign at the end of 2021 and the products have helped to revolutionise LED lighting for creatives everywhere.

Read our review of the Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 and/or watch our ‘First Look’ video below:

In the past 24 months, Rotolight has won over 15 major international awards for its product line.

These have included the Rotolight NEO 3 picking up Lighting Product of the Year 2022 within the Best Accessories categories of 2022 of the Amateur Photographer Awards on 7 April 2022.

The brand has also been commended by the British Television Society for ‘contributing towards the advancement of the industry’.

Rotolight is a family business with a unique long term outlook that allows it to focus on continually investing to deliver outstanding quality products.

To find out more just visit the Rotolight website.

Related articles:

Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 Review

AP Awards 2022 – Best Software and Accessories of 2022