Rotolight reveals firmware for AEOS 2 and NEO 3 LED lights June 30, 2022

Rotolight has announced a firmware update (V1.2) for its award-winning AEOS 2 and NEO 3 RGBWW LED lights, which offers a range of advancements to the lighting products.

This firmware upgrade adds a number of powerful enhancements to the functionality of the lights, implements some popular user-requested features and gives a number of general performance improvements.

These updates add to the feature set that has seen the Rotolight AEOS 2 and NEO 3 scoop numerous awards – including Lighting Product of the Year 2022 in the AP Awards – since the products started shipping in February 2022.

What’s in firmware V1.2?

The latest firmware update includes selectable fan control modes, including Silent Fan Mode designed for video users, and is fully user-controllable.

A new ‘Lux mode’ setting offers the ultimate control for both videographers and photographers to extract maximum performance from the light or to achieve a constant exposure across colour temperatures, depending on user preference.

Maximum Lux Mode will appeal to photographers, who want to utilise the maximum power of the lights at all times.

Constant Lux Mode is designed for videographers and cinematographers who may wish to maintain a constant exposure (lux), regardless of the colour temperature selected.

Rotolight’s NEO 3 and AEOS 2 feature an industry-first touchscreen interface that provides enhanced control and saves time on set.

A new Touchscreen Lock Mode has been added to enable the lights to be placed in any location (i.e. a fireplace), whilst preventing accidental adjustment to chosen settings.

To activate, you simply press and hold both knobs at the same time to lock/unlock the screen.

This firmware update features extensive enhancements of CineSFX® modes, including improved navigation of SFX controls making user customisation of SFX even more intuitive, as well as enhanced colour realism, and refinements to triggering of SFX via the wireless Elinchrom Skyport transmitter.

The Rotolight NEO 3/AEOS 2 now includes Dynamic Multi-Language Support, which offers real-time adjustment throughout all menus and displays, in native Italian, French, German, Spanish and Dutch.

These new firmware additions have been developed alongside a suite of general performance improvements and minor bug fixes, including improved battery performance in maximum flash power, and improved third-party battery support in ‘max’ flash mode

You can watch a video about the Rotolight firmware V1.2 for AEOS 2 and NEO 3 below…

Commitment to support

Rod Aaron Gammons, CEO of Rotolight, commented, ‘The latest firmware updates for the Rotolight AEOS 2 and NEO 3 really demonstrate our commitment to deliver ongoing support for our users. The latest products in our range have already been incredibly well-received by creatives across the globe and we intend to continue to push forward with developments, reacting to requests from our customers while future-proofing their creative solutions.’

To download Rotolight’s firmware V1.2 for the AEOS 2 and NEO 3 LED lights just go to Rotolight NEO 3 & AEOS 2 Support.

Firmware roadmap

Rotolight has also revealed that a major update (Firmware 2.0) is expected in late July 2022 to provide support for Rotolight’s new native iOS & Android app.

The app is currently in the final stages of beta testing and will launch simultaneously.

The Rotolight app will provide wireless real-time control of brightness, colour temperature, HSI, gels, SFX, flash settings and more for the AEOS 2/NEO 3.

Additionally, this update will include a brand new green/magenta correction control, along with numerous additional enhancements.

