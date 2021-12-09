Rotolight NEO 3, AEOS 2 available for pre-order December 9, 2021

After a successful launch on Kickstarter of the Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2, Rotolight are now opening up pre-orders for the new LED lights. The lights were launched on Kickstarter in October, and managed to get over $860,000 of funding in just over 30 days!

The Rotolight NEO 3 is the World’s brightest on-camera LED light ever made, and the Rotolight AEOS 2, the most powerful, portable, workhorse light on the market, and it’s the thinnest and lightest 1 x 1 panel ever made at under 1.4KG.

Rotolight say these are the ultimate all-in-one lights, offering the “World’s first high speed sync RGB flash” with any colour temperature, or any colour from a choice of 16.7 million, or 2500 gels all built-in to the light. The lights also operate as a powerful continuous light, letting you shoot what you see.

Have a look at our first look video, where we go through the new Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 features, as well as shooting with the new lights.

ROTOLIGHT NEO 3 AND AEOS 2: NOW AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER FROM INTERNATIONAL DEALERS

From Rotolight: London, Thursday 9th December 2021: Following the success in launching the Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2: the most funded photography & video LED lights in Kickstarter history (>$860,000 in just over 30 days), the global leaders in LED lighting today announce the availability to pre-order both lights from authorised dealers around the world.

A pocket-sized powerhouse, the Rotolight NEO 3 is the brightest LED on-camera light ever made. It comes in a compact form factor that can easily be taken anywhere, whilst the AEOS 2 is the thinnest and lightest 1 x 1 panel ever produced, (at under 1.4kg) and is 140x more powerful than the original AEOS.

These exciting new products combine the ‘shoot what you see’ benefits of continuous light, with a world-first High-Speed Sync RGBWW flash, providing photographers and filmmakers with unlimited creative possibilities. Both lights also boast a new and intuitive touchscreen control with incredible RGB capabilities that allow photographers to flash in any one of 16.7 million colours or 2,500 digital filters with zero recycle time.

The unprecedented support seen throughout the Kickstarter campaign demonstrates the demand for market-leading innovations for photographers and filmmakers that Rotolight has built into the new products. Rotolight is excited to commence the launch with dealers and distributors around the world, with the AEOS 2 launching exclusively in the USA with Adorama and the NEO 3 exclusively with B&H Photo Video.

“We have been delighted by the response to our first Kickstarter program. The NEO 3 and AEOS 2 represent a huge leap forward in lighting technology, and this was a unique opportunity to offer our loyal community what they have been asking for.” Said Rotolight CEO, Rod Aaron Gammons, CEO, Rotolight. Continuing: “Now we move into our general release phase, we are working with dealers and distributors to bring these exciting new lighting products to photographers and filmmakers around the world. We cannot wait to see the results as the lights begin to land with customers for the first time from March 2022.”

Rotolight iOS & Android App

With an all-new Rotolight iOS and Android native app, you’re always in control. Easily switch between lighting modes to remotely adjust colour, power, SFX and much more. Create custom groups and projects on up to 20 lights simultaneously: right from the palm of your hand.

Smartsoft Box™

Effortlessly switch from a beautiful soft output to a harder light source at a moment’s notice with the world’s first intelligent softbox designed for AEOS 2: SmartSoft Box™. Electronically adjust your light’s diffusion, focus and spread without the need for gels via the touchscreen display or Rotolight app. A new Rotolight Universal Speedring adaptor unlocks an endless suite of Bowens-mount modifiers for the Rotolight NEO & AEOS range, making achieving great soft light easier than ever before and demonstrating Rotolight’s commitment to the brand’s loyal global user community.

For more information visit www.rotolight.com