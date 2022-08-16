Rotolight iOS and Android app released August 16, 2022

British LED lighting manufacturer, Rotolight, has released a native iOS and Android application for its AEOS 2 and NEO 3 RBGWW LED lights.

Available on smartphones and tablets, the app allows photographers to easily adjust kelvin, brightness, HSL, Gels, flashing settings and SFX on up to 20 lights. The design features a replica of the touchscreen found on the back of the latest generation of Rotolights. Real time, two-way communication between the app and lights means adjustments are instant with zero latency.

A virtual colour wheel gives photographers the opportunity to choose from a colour palette including 16.7million colours, as well as 2,500 filters. Custom presets can also be selected through the app.

Rotolight iOS and Android App Key Features

Real-time two-way adjustment between your Rotolight and app

Adjust brightness and Kelvin settings from 3000-10,000K

Easily store and recall custom lighting presets

Select from an endless colour palette of 16.7 million colours, complete with a colour wheel and saturation control

Adjust flash settings including power, group, modelling light, and flash duration, along with Kelvin, HSI and gel flash settings

Customize and remote trigger Rotolight’s award-winning suite of cinematic lighting effects

Select from 2500 classic lighting gels to enhance your creative possibilities

Choose between daylight (D56) or tungsten (D32) or emulations of each filter or select from hundreds of real-world sampled light sources in ‘source match’ mode

Instantly switch between continuous mode and flash mode from up to 200ft

Wirelessly control diffusion from the ground-breaking Rotolight SmartSoftBox (sold separately)

The app is available to download now, free of charge, from Apple and Android stores. To update your firmware on your Rotolight to enable app compatibility, visit rotolight.com/support. Further app updates are set to follow over the coming months.

