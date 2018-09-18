Top British LED lighting manufacturer, Rotolight, has announced the launch of a High Speed Sync (HSS) transmitter optimised for Fujifilm camera systems, in collaboration with Elinchrom. It's one of the first High Speed Sync transmitters available for Fujifilm.

“As the system grows, so do the demands from our users for compatibility with third-party accessories,” said Fujifilm UK Marketing Manager, Andreas Georghiades. “This is why we are so happy to have an HSS transmitter for our X Series and GFX System so that our photographers can expand their creativity with the use of the Rotolight range.” The Rotolight HSS transmitter for Fujifilm is available now for £229 www.rotolight.com and Rotolight stockists globally.