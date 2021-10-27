RIP Olympus – welcome to OM System October 27, 2021

It’s a sad day for Olympus fans, with confirmation of the long-suspected news that upcoming cameras will no longer feature the famous name emblazoned on the front. Instead, future Micro Four Thirds models from OM Digital Solutions will go under a new ‘OM System’ label. This brand will also be used for the firm’s other products, including Tough-series compact cameras, audio recorders, and binoculars.

OM Digital Solutions is the firm that was formed when Olympus Corporation divested its camera business and sold it to venture capitalists Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. Fans of its cameras will be relieved to hear that OMDS still retains the rights to use the Zuiko name on its lenses.

New Micro Four Thirds camera coming

The firm has also recommitted its future to the Micro Four Thirds format, saying that it’s in the process of developing a new camera. Its statement is almost entirely devoid of substantial detail, instead employing buzzwords such as ‘cutting-edge technologies’ and ‘the use of computational photographic technology’, that are sure to be analysed ad nauseam until the camera finally appears.

In this respect, Sony Semiconductor’s recent reveal of a 20MP stacked CMOS Four Thirds sensor, the IMX472, capable of 120fps readout and said to be ‘designed for use in consumer use digital still camera’, can only add fuel to the fire.

Stacked CMOS technology underpins the remarkable performance of such cameras as the Sony Alpha 1 and Canon EOS R3. It enables such features as ultra-fast continuous shooting with vast buffer capacities and low-distortion electronic shutters. It could also bring some improvements to high-ISO noise performance.

Press release:

Announcement of The New OM SYSTEM Brand

Delivering unparalleled experiences with the OM philosophy and the development announcement of a new interchangeable lens camera to bring photography to the next level

Hamburg, October 27, 2021 – OM Digital Solutions GmbH is pleased to introduce the OM SYSTEM brand for our range of interchangeable lens cameras and lenses, compact digital cameras, audio products, binoculars, and other services. We are proud to share that going forward, Olympus imaging- and audio-related products will be released under the OM SYSTEM brand. We are also announcing that we are currently developing a new interchangeable lens camera compliant with the Micro Four Thirds System standard that will embody the OM SYSTEM concept and bring photography to the next level.

The new OM SYSTEM brand

For more than 80 years, since the release of the Semi-Olympus I in 1936, our business (formerly the imaging business of Olympus Corporation) has received tremendous on-going support from our loyal customers for Olympus imaging products. During the film camera era, we achieved an unprecedented compact, lightweight design with the OM series of 35mm SLR cameras, and the development philosophy emphasizes that design lives on in our new company and brand. Looking to the future, we pledge to establish brand value and growth through building the new OM SYSTEM brand.

What we want to accomplish with OM SYSTEM

OM SYSTEM expresses our determination to continue to deliver unparalleled experiences to our customers through our mission to always challenging convention and a philosophy of continuous product development, which we have adhered to since the establishment of the OM Digital Solutions. Through our products and services, we hope to create exciting experiences that bring joy and inspiration. Going forward, we will strive to be the brand that customers will treasure for a long time to come, devoting ourselves to craftsmanship that demonstrates a commitment and fulfills people’s lives.

The development of interchangeable lens camera that brings photography to the next level

Compliant with the Micro Four Thirds System standard, the interchangeable lens camera that we are now developing combines our industry leading manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies to significantly improve performance and provide an unrivaled photographic experience. We are leveraging the Micro Four Thirds System standard to make more compact and lightweight systems, strengthening the photographic support functions that broaden the field of photography, and accelerating the improvement of image quality and photographic expression through the use of computational photographic technology. We want OM SYSTEM camera systems to be a partner for the adventures of each and every person. We hope that you will look to our Micro Four Thirds system to bring photography to the next level.

OM SYSTEM brand statement

“Break Free”

Time does not stand still.

It does not take excuses or do repeats. The sun won’t ask for your permission to set, a smile comes and goes, and a Falcon won’t wait for your go-ahead to take flight.

When a moment comes, one that makes you feel, you should be ready to capture it. Those moments of beauty are meant to be shared, feelings to be remembered, and images intended to be captured.

We are passionate about providing creators with the tools necessary to fight time, outsmart the odds, and break free to go on your adventures; sunshine, rain, or snow. We build uniquely compact and dependable imaging systems with creator-centric innovations that allow you always to be ready to capture those once-in-a-lifetime moments.

Make it last forever.

Defy the moment, with OM SYSTEM.