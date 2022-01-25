Ricoh Theta X Announced – New updated 360 camera January 25, 2022

Ricoh has announced the new Ricoh Theta X, which is a new Ricoh Theta 360 camera, now with an added 2.25inch colour touchscreen, and 46GB internal memory.

The Ricoh Theta X runs Android, supports 5.7K video recording at 30fps, 11K/60MP stills images, and will be available to buy from theta360.com for £899 from March 2022.

An optional accessory is available, the Lens Cap TL-3 designed to protect both camera lenses.

Ricoh launches the RICOH THETA X 360-degree camera – offering businesses efficient and reliable shooting

TOKYO, January 25, 2022 – Ricoh Company, Ltd. announced the launch of RICOH THETA X, an advanced model of the RICOH THETA series of 360-degree cameras capable of shooting 360-degree still images and videos in a single shot. Equipped with a large touch screen display, this new model achieves high-resolution quality images with greater usability.

The RICOH THETA X retains its signature high portability with a compact, lightweight body as the original RICOH THETA. It also offers a high-resolution image equivalent to a maximum of approximately 60megapixels (output pixel).

The model is the first in the RICOH THETA series to have a large 2.25-inch full color touch-screen display, improving operability as a standalone camera. RICOH THETA X also supports an interchangeable battery and an external memory card for more efficient and reliable shooting in business settings.

Since the RICOH THETA was released as the world’s first*1 360-degree camera in 2013, it has been utilized in a wide range of fields as a tool that expands the possibilities of photographic and video expression. The explosion of 360-degree image content has been invaluable in the business world as an essential tool for improving sales activities and boosting business efficiency, particularly for the advanced remote viewing of real estate properties and automobiles or to record and manage construction progress at building and other sites. This type of content is expected to continue to expand into numerous other industries and businesses, from facility showcases to educational, healthcare, and nursing settings, in addition to industries where THETA is already in widespread use.

*1As a mass-produced consumer product capable of capturing the scene around, above, and below the device in a fully spherical image (as of October 2013 based on Ricoh research).

Features of the New RICOH THETA X

1. Large 2.25inch touch screen display for significantly improved operability

The RICOH THETA X is equipped with a large, user-friendly 2.25-inch touch screen display. With the ability to preview the scene before capture, adjust shooting settings and view captured images, a range of operations from capture to viewing can be done without using a smartphone, offering vastly improved shooting efficiency.

2. High-resolution 360-degree still image and video capture

The CMOS image sensor, main processor, and lens design have been renewed. Incorporating a new sensor with approximately 48MP makes it possible to capture high-resolution 360-degree still images with a maximum output of approximately 60MP. Two image sizes are available to match the scene: 11K for high-resolution bright-light indoor photography and 5.5K to capture images easily and efficiently in other scenarios. In addition, enhanced image stabilization realizes vivid and smooth shooting for 360-degree videos to be captured at a 5.7K-equivalent resolution of 5760 × 2880 pixels at 30 frames per second (fps).

3. Ability to switch battery and memory cards

For the first time in the RICOH THETA series, the new RICOH THETA X is powered by an interchangeable battery. The separately sold Rechargeable Battery DB-110 can be used as a spare. An external memory card increases memory storage capacity (microSDXC). Users can continue

shooting without worrying about the remaining battery levels or storage capacity even when shooting long hours or capturing many images.

4. Increased compatibility with smartphone

The RICOH THETA X easily connects to a smartphone by establishing a Bluetooth connection without entering an SSID.

Incorporated MIMO*2 wireless communication technologies and real-time processing such as top / bottom correction while shooting videos make it possible to transfer still images and videos from the RICOH THETA X to a smartphone at higher speeds*3

*2 Multiple Input Multiple Output technology that communicates using multiple antennas

*3 Approximately 1.5 times faster than the conventional camera RICOH THETA V while shooting 5.5K still images under the same condition according to actual measurements taken by Ricoh.

5. Improved expandability of the camera body

As with the RICOH THETA V and RICOH THETA Z1, the RICOH THETA X utilizes an Android based OS, allowing third-party developers to develop and release applications (plug-ins) expanding the camera’s functionality. Additionally, the RICOH THETA X’s large touch panel monitor significantly extends the scope for plug-in development.

Simple “client mode” set up (a mode used to directly connect the RICOH THETA to a wireless router) without using a smartphone. Plug-ins can be installed and firmware updated simply through the RICOH THETA X itself without connecting to a computer or smartphone, making it easy to expand functionality to suit users’ needs.

6. Linking with image sharing services

RICOH THETA X links with Ricoh’s image-sharing services to improve users’ workflows. Links with RICOH360 Tours* for the real estate industry to provide a dedicated RICOH THETA X plug-in that streamlines on-site photography

*4 RICOH360 Tours: 360º panorama tour production service provided by RICOH

7. Additional Features

With built-in GPS and support for A-GPS function, accurate positional information can be obtained from the device.

The camera’s magnesium alloy body exterior ensures robustness and excellent heat-dissipating properties.

Power can be supplied to the camera through the USB Type-C port on the side of the main body even during tripod use without using the optional extension adapter.

Time Shift Shooting mode allows the photographer to capture an image without being in the frame. Continuous shooting mode continuously captures 20 still images per second (when shooting 5.5K

still images). The shutter can be activated by a button on the camera or touch screen.

Images can be marked as “favorites” from the touch screen display and viewed on the THETA app on a smartphone.

Still-image playback orientation can be selected in shooting settings. The RICOH THETA X features AI Auto utilizing AI recognition technology to identify the subject in images captured and displayed from that point.

Exposure compensation and white balance can be adjusted on the camera before live streaming.

Easily switch between various shooting modes (still image, video, custom settings, live streaming, plug-in) using the camera’s mode button.

